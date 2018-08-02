2,000 Mission: Impossible Fans Scaled a 2,000-Foot Cliff for an Epic Film Screening

This film screening isn’t for the faint of heart!

To celebrate the release of Mission: Impossible — Fallout, 2,000 people attended a screening of the film on Wednesday held at Norway’s Pulpit Rock, a steep cliff rising 2,000 feet in the air, where one of the film’s numerous death-defying stunts was filmed.

“2,000 feet, 2,00 people, 4 hours of hiking. The most impossible screening of #MissionImpossible Fallout,” the film’s star Tom Cruise wrote on Twitter alongside a breathtaking, and vertigo-inducing, photograph of the crowd assembled on the top of the impressive cliff.

“Thank you all for coming!” Cruise continued, before adding, “I wish I could have been there.”

A representative from Paramount tells PEOPLE that the screening sold out just 20 minutes after the event was announced in Norway on July 13th.

The lucky 2,000 individuals who were able to pick up tickets then had to hike for two hours in order to reach the top of the cliff — and had to hike again for another two hours after the screening, which was held at 11 p.m., was over. Of course, these fearless moviegoers had the help of guides (and flashlights) to help lead the way on their journey.

Alongside a behind-the-scenes photo that appeared to show several members of the audience hiking up the mountain for the screening, United International Pictures — who provided the film for the screening — wrote, “@TomCruise made an effort for us, so we’ll make the effort for him.”

Additionally, a rep for Paramount tells PEOPLE the screening was held as a way to promote tourism in the area.

While Cruise wasn’t injured while filming the stunt at Pulpit Rock, he was injured filming a big scene that required him to jump from one rooftop to another in London. During the mishap, Cruise hit the side of the building instead and broke his ankle, requiring a break in filming while the actor went through extensive rehabilitation until he was able to return to set.

Cruise explained that following the injury he “went right into rehab,” spending 10-12 hours per day working on getting himself back in shape.

“Six weeks later I had to be on set and twelve weeks later I had to be sprinting again,” Cruise said in April during Cinemacon. “Doctors said they weren’t sure whether I’d be sprinting in nine months, let alone that time. I was like, ‘Okay, I gotta figure this out and I gotta figure it out fast.’ ”

Mission: Impossible — Fallout is in theaters now.