Miranda Lambert Reveals How Her Mom and Grandma Inspired New Home Goods Line Wanda June

Miranda Lambert is expanding her empire with a personal new passion project.

The country music star recently launched Wanda June Home, a home-goods line at Walmart that was named after (and inspired by) her grandmother Wanda Louise Coker and mother Beverly June Lambert.

"It's based on memories," Lambert, 38, says of the new line, which includes kitchen goods, bakeware, drinkware, decor and rugs. "A lot of my most fond memories have been around the table and in cozy spaces. We wanted the whole thing to be a little bit collectible, something you could pass down — because my mom and I both have pieces of my grandmother's china, tablecloths and tablewares and things that really mean something that our grandmothers had."

Lambert says she got her penchant for hosting from the women in her family.

"You can walk in any of our places, kick off your shoes and make a drink. I get that from my mom and from my grandma: 'Y'all come in and sit a while — here's a Crown and Coke at 1 in the afternoon.' I feel like that's what we're doing with Wanda June," she says. "The whole line's very cute and sassy, but it's really about how this casserole dish holds a meal for a family that's going to make a memory sitting on this table."

When it comes to her own design aesthetic, Lambert describes it in three words: "Friendly, warm and cozy," she says, "because I have kind of a chaotic life at times with travel, so I want my personal spaces to feel inspiring and fun."

The Wanda June Home launch is especially meaningful because Lambert's mom recently battled breast cancer. After months of treatment, Beverly is now healthy and cancer-free.

"The women in my family were very strong-headed, strong-willed, and made something out of nothing, because we didn't come from much," Lambert says. "My whole life, I've watched my mom go through some hard stuff, pick herself up by her bootstraps and go kick ass. That's just who she is. I got so much of that from her, and she got it from her mom."