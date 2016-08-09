Miranda Kerr on Falling in Love (with a House) and the Unsexy Appliance She Got from Her Fiancé

“I could just see the potential. It felt so right,” says Miranda Kerr.

One might assume she’s speaking of Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel, to whom she became engaged just over a week ago. But they’d be wrong.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The supermodel is actually waxing poetic about another kind of love: house love. “I knew that this house was it at first sight. It needed a lot of work, but it had a great view,” she says of her now-gorgeous Malibu home in the September issue of Harper’s Bazaar, on newsstands August 16. “It wasn’t right on the water, so it was protected from the wind and very private. In some ways it felt like a tree house. That was another thing that I loved. It’s all open, and the view of the ocean makes it feel more spacious.”

RELATED: PHOTOS: Justin Bieber’s $26.5 Million Hawaiian Vacation Home Has Two Waterfalls

Image zoom Credit: Douglas Friedman

Kerr, 33, also opens up about the move to L.A. with then husband Orlando Bloom. “Orlando and I were living in New York, and we loved it there, but we were considering what the best options were for our son [Flynn],” she says. “We thought it would be a better lifestyle for Flynn. He could be outside playing year-round, playing in the sand. We could have a garden.”

Image zoom Credit: Douglas Friedman

Now she and Flynn, 5, have not only a garden, but a beautiful pool terrace framed by potted lemon trees, and even an idyllic swing hanging from a large tree in the yard. But the outdoors weren’t always so lush. When she bought the home Kerr says, “this property was a dust bowl.”

A thoughtful, if not entirely romantic gift from Spiegel solved her landscaping issues. “Obviously I’m aware of the drought problem in California. This [Skywater 300] system really just pulls water out of the sky,” she explains of the gadget, which draws moisture from the humidity in the air and creates enough water for the whole house. “It was a very thoughtful present because he knows how much I love a garden.”

WATCH THIS: Miranda Kerr and Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel Are Engaged!

Inside, Kerr was sure to incorporate elements that reminded her of her childhood and family. They inspired the two features Kerr says were must-haves when she was rehabbing and decorating the home.

“When I was a child, I spent a lot of time at my grandma’s house. People were coming in and out. She was always in the kitchen making something. There was always food and snacks,” she says. “She would play the piano, and we would sing and dance. So those were my two priorities. I wanted to have a piano and a great kitchen, which is always the heart of the home.”