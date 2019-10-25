See Inside New Mom of Three Miranda Kerr's 'Cozy' Malibu Home with Husband Evan Spiegel

Miranda Kerr is sharing a glimpse inside her Malibu home.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the supermodel and new mother of three gave the magazine an exclusive look inside her home with her husband, Snapchat founder Evan Spiegel — and dished on her new furniture collection with Universal Furniture.

“Home is my favorite place in the world,” Kerr, 36, told THR. “It’s where you go to recharge, feel nurtured and inspired, entertain, create fun memories with those you love.”

Kerr originally bought the ocean-view cottage in Malibu, California, for $2.15 million before she married Spiegel, according to the outlet. But after the Snapchat CEO saw the 1,700-square-foot home, he “loved it and thought it was welcoming, open and light, yet cozy,” Kerr said. (The couple also owns a 7,200-square-foot estate in Brentwood, California.)

“I saw so much potential,” Kerr said of the four-bedroom home. “I changed a lot about the house. The bones are still there, but the interior is very different.”

Kerr added glass sliding doors throughout, as well as a claw-foot tub, glass-enclosed steam shower and new appliances in the kitchen. Several pieces, including a wood dining table, the blue side chairs, kitchen stools, a couch and a bedroom chair, were all designed by the model.

“I had so much fun doing the whole thing. I’m very specific and quick to decide on details,” Kerr explained. “I worked with interior designer Nan Meltzer, and she knew someone who could make them from my designs.”

She has also been working on designing her upcoming furniture collection with Universal Furniture.

“Designing this collection over the past year has been one of my most favorite creative experiences,” Kerr wrote on Instagram of the line, which will be available in January 2020.

“I am so inspired by Miranda’s creativity and sense of design,” Spiegel, 29, added. “It’s a joy watching her creations come to life through her passion and dedication.”

Their home also features a meditation room and a deck for yoga in the backyard, as well as a pool and waterfall.

“Growing up, my grandmother was always hosting people — she had an open-door policy,” Kerr shared. “I wanted to create that same feeling. Wherever my home has been, people would say, ‘This is so cozy.’ They’d never want to leave.”

