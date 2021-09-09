The Australian supermodel opened her doors to MyDomaine for it's inaugural digital issue

Miranda Kerr Shows Off the Airy Malibu Home She shares with Husband Evan Spiegel and 3 Boys

Miranda Kerr is offering an inside look at her Malibu getaway — complete with a bathtub in the bedroom.

In MyDomaine's first-ever digital issue, the 38-year-old Australian supermodel and newly minted furniture designer shows off the uniquely decorated home she shares with her husband, Snapchat founder Evan Spiegel, and three boys: Hart 3, and Myles, 1, whom she shares with Spiegel, and Flynn, 10, her son with ex Orlando Bloom.

Kerr originally purchased the four-bedroom cottage in 2014, prior to marrying Spiegel, and "fell in love with it instantly," she says. "I loved the bones, the high ceilings, and the light that comes through the big windows," she told MyDomaine, comparing the seaside property to a treehouse.

"I loved climbing trees as a kid, and being amongst the trees, and that's how I feel in this house," Kerr explained.

After purchasing the property, Kerr took the liberty of stripping the main bathroom of its walls. The shower and bathtub are now located in the primary bedroom — a design dream of hers.

"I have always wanted a bathtub in my bedroom, and now I have it!" the skincare maven told MyDomaine. "Before, when it was just Evan and me, there were so many bath nights. Now, I take baths with the babies."

The main bedroom is lined with floor-to-ceiling windows, which offer a look at the vast vegetation surrounding the cozy home and the sea beyond.

The focus on bringing the outdoors in continues in the living room, which features one full wall of windows. Another wall is lined with plentiful storage around a simple fireplace. A unique branch-like chandelier hangs from the ceiling, mirroring the trees outside

Kerr has the guest house decked out in a similar fashion. Arched windows line one of the bedroom walls, allowing natural light to stream into the all-white room.

The tiled floor is accented with a simple white rug, with a gray couch and a pair of pink chairs on either side of the room. In between the seats is a side table with two separate hexagonal tops. Several of the pieces are from her own collection, Miranda Kerr Home, created with the furniture company Universal.

"Kerr's design-savvy and impeccable taste combined with in-context looks at several pieces from her furniture line exemplify the mission of the MyDomaine digital magazine: to provide specialized content that design enthusiasts care about," the outlet said in a statement.