Minnie Driver Launches a Furniture Line Inspired by Her 'Very English' Roots — and Her Mom!

Minnie Driver has stellar style — and she’s inviting everyone to steal it with a new home line for One Kings Lane.

The actress has opened up her own exquisite California homes — a classic Hollywood retreat and a Malibu “surf shack,” which she decorated with a helping hand from the popular online marketplace. Now, she’s partnered with them again to introduce some chic pieces of her own.

“I have always been incredibly passionate about interiors, stemming from a young age watching my mother, who is a designer, create beautiful textiles and incorporating influences from our travels into our very English home,” she tells PEOPLE exclusively.

For her new line, she developed three fabric designs: Mariposa, Agave Stripe and Desert Flower, which can be used to upholster any of 16 furniture items, from ottomans to sofas. Prices range from $125 for pillows to $1,195 for a settee.

While her personal aesthetic is influenced by her heritage, the designs are meant to be mixed up with different styles. “Through my travels abroad and experiences decorating my own homes over the years, I’ve developed a love for mixing patterns, colors and styles in a way that is eclectic yet elegant — which is what best describes both my personal style and the inspiration for this new collection,” she says.

The patterns themselves are a mash-up of influences. Mariposa, for example, is inspired by Indian block prints and Provencal motifs, while Desert Flower calls on Turkish and Indian designs, but looks like a classic British chintz. “Each speaks to the idea of marrying unexpected elements to create something truly beautiful and unique,” says Driver.

Shop the new collection on onekingslane.com or at their stores in New York and the Hamptons on June 6.