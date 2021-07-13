In the caption, Kaling explained that she'd bumped into the real estate agent while the Netflix star was filming season four of the show

Mindy Kaling Cannot Hide Her Excitement as She Meets Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn: 'I Screamed'

Mindy Kaling is a very big star, but it seems even A-listers get starstruck!

The Never Have I Ever co-creator, 42, shared a photo of herself smiling excitedly next to Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn on Sunday, explaining that she'd bumped into the real estate agent while Quinn was filming season four of the Netflix show.

"I SCREAMED when I was walking out of my dad and step-mom's house and randomly saw @thechristinequinn on a break from shooting Selling Sunset on the sidewalk," Kaling captioned the post. "It's my favorite show on TV and not in like a 'guilty pleasure' way; that show is SO GOOD."

She continued, "Christine is a fabulous real estate agent and new mom who sells $30 million dollar mansions in 7 inch Louboutins. Plus she keeps things spicy which is always nice! I love the whole cast and this made my year. Queen!"

Quinn left a sweet comment on the photo, leaving a string of emojis and writing: "Omggggggggg I love you so much! I am obsessed with you! I can't even!"

Kaling replied back: "please find me a mansion with a screening room and mud room behind the Beverly Hills hotel area." She followed up by writing, "also I love you too you're amazing."

Quinn seemed very into the idea of helping The Office alum find a new house, responding "omg done!!!"

Several of Kaling's other famous friends were just as impressed by the meeting, including her former Mindy Project co-star Rebecca Rittenhouse, who commented: "OMG STOP IT RIGHT NOW"

"I know. I died," Kaling replied.

Quinn also threw Kaling quite a few compliments in the comments, responding to a fan who said that Kaling is "the original queen" by saying, " Mindy [invented] FAMOUS"

This is the first time that Kaling has revealed her love for the Netflix reality show. But, she's no stranger to fangirling over other stars on her social media.