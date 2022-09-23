Mindy Kaling Selling New York City Townhouse for $2.75 Million — See Inside!

Mindy Kaling is letting go of her New York apartment!

The Mindy Project creator, 43, has listed her downtown apartment for $2.75 million. Carl Gambino and Reilly Adler of Compass hold the listing.

She decorated the two-bedroom, two-bathroom home in 2017 with help from One Kings Lane and shared the finished product.

When she walked into the completed space, she said she felt like she was in the wrong house. "I thought, 'who is this chic person who lives here? It's not me, it looks amazing!'" Of the big reveal, she recalled, "I got to be surprised like in a reality television show. I desperately didn't want to mess it up because it's so chic and clean."

While her family has since outgrown the two-bedroom, two-bath property, she said at the time she was saving her guest room for some special visitors: "So I don't know, George Clooney if he needed a place to stay in New York City if he's not in Lake Como or his mansion in the Hollywood Hills. I think he and Amal would enjoy this room and there would be something for each of them to love."

Kaling also owns a home in Los Angeles, which she opened up to Architectural Digest in a 2017 feature.

Compass

The condo, which has since been decorated with a more neutral scheme that appeals to a wide range of buyers, has an open concept, 10-foot ceilings, a chef's kitchen, and plenty of closet space. Both bathrooms are outfitted in Blue de Savoie tile and the primary en-suite features a deep Kohler soaking tub.

The luxury development it's a part of offers a host of white glove services and amenities, including a 24-hour doorman, and a fully-equipped fitness center. Designed by architect Richard Gluckman, the townhouse features wall-to-wall windows with unobstructed views of the Williamsburg Bridge, Kenmare Street, and Petrosino Square.

Compass

Kaling recently opened up about the simple pleasures of being at home with her two kids, Katherine "Kit" Swati, 4½, and 2-year-old Spencer Avu.

The actor-writer-producer told PEOPLE in April that for her family, the current sweet spot for when she and her kids are happiest is right after their early dinners.

"There's this time in the [early evening] before my children have become demons, just after dinner that I think is really happy," Kailng said. "Because they're full of food and have a lot of energy, but they're not over-tired for the day. And that's when it's great to go for a walk, or we run around the yard and I'll threaten to throw my daughter into the pool."

She also said the extra time at home during the pandemic has also been made joyful because of her son's adorable toddler antics and his emerging engaging personality.

"He's probably brought me the most joy in the past 18 months and he could not have come at a better time," she explained. "That was a nice distraction from the pandemic and he's so fun and his personality is unlike anything in my family on either side."

Compass

The Emmy Award nominee spoke in September about some of the parenting advice her pal B.J. Novak gave her about daughter when she appeared on Meghan Markle's Archetypes podcast.

"I grew up always feeling ugly, overweight, othered. And so with my daughter I'm always telling her that she's beautiful," she explained. "To the point where my friend B.J. is like 'You can tell her other compliments.'

"It's funny to realize 'Oh, I'm focusing too much on this.' Every morning I'm like 'You're so beautiful,' to the point where that's not healthy either. But I do think that's how we can change things," Kaling added.