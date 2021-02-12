WATCH: Get a First Look at Brian Patrick Flynn's New Magnolia Network Show, Mind for Design

The frequent HGTV Dream Home designer is getting his own show on Chip and Joanna Gaines's forthcoming network — and you can stream a preview episode now

HGTV fans may know Brian Patrick Flynn as the mind behind many of its fan-favorite Dream Homes. Now, the interior designer is getting to showcase his skills — and larger-than-life personality — on his own show: Mind for Design.

The series will be part of Chip and Joanna Gaines's forthcoming Magnolia Network, but a preview episode drops Friday on the Discovery+ streaming service.

The first look above hints at Flynn's not-so-serious decorating methodology: "Do I have an outline for anything? I don't. Does everything always work out? Kinda," he tells his team. (That adventurous outlook is one he also applies to his life: In 2018, he got married on an iceberg floating in Antarctica!)

Flynn got his start beautifying film sets, but started getting home decorating commissions from his co-workers. After he started putting his design projects on social media in 2016, his career swung from behind the lens to in front of it.

On Mind for Design, Flynn and his team of pros tackle projects of all sizes and with a variety of budgets with one common goal: "My job is to tell the story of the person that lives in the house, just elevate it a little bit," he says.

And while many network hosts have made their mark by establishing a signature style, Flynn's M.O. is ever-changing. "I try not to have one particular look and then I replicate it again and again and again," he explains. "People's houses need to look like them."

Discovery Inc., Magnolia Network's parent company, announced Thursday that the launch of the TV channel had been pushed back again to January 2022 due to Covid-19–related production delays. It was originally intended to launch in October 2020, then pushed to "early 2021."

In the interim, on July 15, 2021, they will launch a Magnolia app that will make many of the shows planned to launch on the channel available to stream sooner. That includes full seasons of Chip and Joanna's Fixer Upper: Welcome Home, Magnolia Kitchen with Joanna Gaines, and new series like Growing Floret, The Lost Kitchen, Homegrown, Family Dinner and Restoration Road with Clint Harp. The app will also host the full Fixer Upper archive.