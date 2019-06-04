See the Emotional Moment Good Bones' Mina Starsiak Tells Her Husband She Is Pregnant

Before Mina Starsiak told her husband Steve Hawk she was pregnant, she tried to distract him — with breakfast!

In an exclusive clip from Mina’s Forever Home special, which premieres Tuesday, June 4, on HGTV, Starsiak approaches her husband in their kitchen to discuss the home they’re building together over eggs, bacon and toast.

“We’re getting pretty far along in the build, so I want to make sure Steve and I are on the same page with the house,” Starsiak says in a clip (above). “So I’m going to butter him up with some bacon.”

“What I’m really trying to do is throw him off the scent and I have a really special surprise,” she continues.

While sitting in the kitchen, the Good Bones star starts by telling her husband how important their new house will be to their relationship, as this will be the first house they’ve looked at together.

RELATED: The Property Brothers’ New Show Forever Home Will Have ‘More Heart’: ‘We Love What We Do’

“I think it’ll be nice because you moved in here with me. It was my house,” Starsiak says. “I am sure it feels to you a lot of the time like you are living in my world. So I think it will be nice to do something together.”

She continues, “We have a together dog. We should have a together house.”

Then, she tells Hawk she has a present for him for the house, and hands him a small tan box with polka dots on it that’s tied up with a white ribbon. When he opens it, he sees two baby slippers inside, and his wife is standing there holding two positive pregnancy tests.

Immediately, Hawk breaks down in tears.

WATCH THIS: ‘Good Bones’ Star Mina Starsiak Shares the Time She Stalked Jeffrey Dean Morgan at the Indy 500

“Aw, baby,” Starsiak says as she gives him a hug. “You’re happy, right?” He nods his head, and wipes the tears from his eyes before giving her a kiss and telling her he loves her.

“We’ve both been wanting this, so it’s really exciting,” Starsiak says in an interview during the special. “We’re going to have a baby. We’re going to build a house, and we’re going to build the house before we have the baby, she says while crossing her fingers.”

RELATED: Good Bones’ Mina Starsiak Hawk and Karen Laine Refused to Let TV Crew ‘Manufacture’ Any ‘Fake Drama’

Starsiak gave birth to their son Jack in August 2018, but on her new HGTV special, viewers will get a behind-the-scenes look at her starting a family, and building her forever home.

Mina’s Forever Home premieres Tuesday, June 4, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV.