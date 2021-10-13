Mina Starsiak Debuts New Sentimental Tattoos for Daughter Charlie and Late Sister-In-Law Stefanie

The HGTV personality's sister-in-law died in March 2020, nearly six months before her daughter was born

Mina Starsiak Hawk is showing off some inspiring new ink!

"New ink today. For Charlotte Drew who was never supposed to be able to be in our world…. And for Stef, who should have never left it 🤍," Starsiak Hawk wrote on Instagram alongside shots of the completed tattoos.

In the first image, the reality star reveals the name "Charlotte Drew" etched in cursive on her side underneath the name of her son, Jack Richard, 2. The second image shows Starsiak Hawk holding up her right wrist to display a small heart in honor of Stefanie.

The HGTV personality also thanked Shelby Raia, Adam Stoner and The Rue Morgue Tattoo Gallery "for these simple and perfect reminders" of her loved ones.

Starsiak Hawk and husband Steve Hawk welcome Charlie in September 2020, nearly six months after Stefanie died unexpectedly in March. She reflected on the roller coaster year on Instagram in January.

"[2020] took the joy from my husband that he had just managed to find again after losing his parents," she wrote in part alongside a collection of photos of Stefanie. "Every celebration had a dark shadow over it, unable to forget the people not present. It took so much from so many people."

Mina Starsiak Hawk Credit: Mina Starsiak Hawk/Instagram

She added: "But, it gave us Charlie. And every time I look at her I see Stef, for better or for worse. Some days it makes me cry and some days it's the bright light in a really s----y moment. Stef's gone, but I see her every day... and for that I am so grateful.

Mina Starsiak Hawk reflects on welcoming daughter after loss of her sister-in-law Mina Starsiak-Hawk's late sister-in-law Stefanie | Credit: Mina Starsiak-Hawk/Instagram

In March 2020, the same month Stefanie died, the couple announced they were expecting their second child. At the time, Starsiak Hawk told PEOPLE that doctors had previously told her that she had less than a 1% chance of conceiving again.

"It's shocking to hear that," the reality star said. "All of a sudden your dream could be over."

Mina Starsiak baby Mina Starsiak, husband Steve Hawk and daughter Charlie | Credit: Mina Starsiak

The couple then turned to in vitro fertilization — and it eventually worked. "It was a long shot, our Hail Mary, but we said, 'Sure, what the hell?'" Starsiak Hawk told PEOPLE.