Milo Ventimiglia Launches New Curation of Home Goods, Shares Sentimental Gilmore Girls Memory

One look at Milo Ventimiglia's Instagram grid and it's clear that he's got serious wanderlust — which means he makes a home wherever he goes, including in an Airstream trailer.

That's why the This Is Us actor was happy to become the latest celeb for Lowe's House of Curators series, helping select affordable decor that helps fans emulate the look of his California home and beloved Airstream.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I was actually really excited [to curate a collection]," Ventimiglia tells PEOPLE. "I'd always done little DIY stuff around my own home. It also comes from doing that around my house as a kid with my dad or my mom or my older sisters. When they asked me to be a part of [the series], I understood a little bit more about the curation side and making subtle, small changes to just completely re-establish a space, room or an Airstream trailer."

Milo Ventimiglia Airstream Credit: Justin Chung

The star has categorized items into two themes — Modern California and Room to Roam — both of which encapsulate his Southern California upbringing and effortlessly relaxed style (think warm tones and earthy hues). For Ventimiglia, no matter where he's calling home, comfort is is the key word.

"These are all very in line with how I view the world," he says of his curated items. "Add some pieces that are going to inspire you and make you feel like you're in a space that you want to spend time in, that's going to give you peace. That's going to give you calm, that's going to get you ready for being back out in the world. I love that."

When it comes to comfort, Ventimiglia explains, "If you can create that in your home, if you can create that in your surroundings and the people that you're around, then I think you can have, one, a successful career, but also, a really successful life."

Milo Ventimiglia Airstream Credit: Justin Chung

He knows from experience. From Gilmore Girls and Heroes to This Is Us and a guest role on the Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, he's collected memorable TV roles throughout his career. And it was that breakout role that started him on his habit of treating himself to something new with every gig.

"Usually for every job, I'll buy myself a gift," he says. "Like way back when I did Gilmore Girls, I think I went to buy a washer and dryer."

"I was so excited. I was 24 years old and I booked Gilmore Girls and I'm like, 'I'm getting a washer and dryer ...That's a great gift that's going to keep on giving,' " he continues with a laugh. "I think I actually went to a Lowe's!"

Milo Ventimiglia Airstream Credit: Justin Chung

As he's moved over the years, Ventimiglia says the items in his living spaces that have given him constant comfort are mostly sentimental.