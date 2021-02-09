The estate boasts two helipads, a medieval cloister and a bell tower and more

Millionaire Developer Reportedly Ordered to Demolish His $66 Million Château in France After Legal Battle

British millionaire Patrick Diter is being ordered to tear down his Château Diter in the French Riviera, after reportedly failing to obtain the proper authorization.

Multiple outlets, including The New York Post, report that Diter, a property developer, first began building the mansion — worth about $66 million — over a decade and a half ago, and has continually added to it in the years since. He is now facing an order to demolish the property from the highest French judicial court, la Cour de Cassation.

According to Business Insider, court documents obtained by subscription-based outlet Air Mail further state that Diter has until June 2022, about 16 months, to tear down the 32,000-square-foot château, where rooms can currently be rented for about $315 to $1,030 per night.

Furthermore, Diter was fined $500,000, the court documents reportedly state, and would face an additional fine of $600 per day after the June 2022 deadline should the property (which is in Saint Jacques de Grasse, about 40 miles from Monaco) remain standing.

Image zoom Château Diter | Credit: VALERY HACHE/AFP via Getty

The château's booking site details its impressive accommodations and amenities, including a main reception room, lounges, a library, multiple dining rooms, a TV room, a wine-tasting room, two helicopter pads, a staff kitchen, a steam room, a medieval cloister and more.

Additionally, the property boasts "18 Deluxe Suites with incredible views," which include "7 hectares of lush manicured gardens, vineyards and olive groves," a "large private salt water swimming pool," lily ponds and a bell tower.

A video from the site gives a sweeping tour of ornate rooms and grounds.

Image zoom Château Diter | Credit: VALERY HACHE/AFP via Getty

The listing states that the 18-bedroom Château Diter can "host more than 600 people, making it the perfect location to host extravagant dinners, lavish weddings, luxurious events, and memorable business meetings."

"The impressive Renaissance property is characterized by an elegant atmosphere created by the opulent furniture, imposing fireplaces, Venetian chandeliers and wonderful frescoes," the listing reads.

This is not the first time that Diter has been ordered to take the property down.

In 2019, a court of appeal judges in Aix-en-Provence fined him over $600,000 for constructing the château illegally over 17 acres in a protected wooded area, with an order to demolish it within 18 months, The Guardian reported at the time.

According to multiple outlets, neighbors have complained about loud noise coming from the property, which has exacerbated his troubles.