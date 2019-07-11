Million Dollar Listing New York’s Fredrick Eklund Moves to Los Angeles with Family

The New York City is about to lose one of it’s best real estate brokers to the West Coast.

On Wednesday, the Million Dollar Listing New York star and top real estate broker, Fredrick Eklund, announced that he will no longer be based in New York full-time after making the official move to from The Big Apple to Los Angeles with his family.

Eklund, who gained famed after starring in Bravo’s hit home series, “Million Dollar Listing New York,” shared the news in a lengthy post with is 1.1 million Instagram followers.

“Yesterday we moved to Los Angeles. I was a bit emotional seeing the kids so excited to get on the flight,” the reality star began before revealing that he and his family traded in their trendy downtown Manhattan apartment for a swanky Los Angeles pad with picturesque views of the L.A. skyline. “We got to the new house in Beverly Hills and ordered sushi by the pool watching the incredible sunset over the city below. Moving a family with toddlers isn’t easy, but spending more time in California while expanding the business here’s something we’ve talked about for years.”

The broker and new father, who made decided to make the West Coast to move to oversea the expansion of his growing company, went on to say that while he making the cross-country move, fans will still be able to watch him on take on the New York real estate market in the upcoming season of the Bravo series.

“You’ll be able to follow our journey on MDLNY this season,” he said before explaining that while his husband, Derek Kaplan, will remain in L.A. with their twin children full-time, he won’t be a complete stranger to New York and will still travel back and forth.

“I’ll be going back and forth between LA, NY and even Miami overseeing the teams. I guess I do love airplanes and travel lol. We’ve grown the team to 64 people between the 3 cities. We’ve had some really big, exciting hires lately and have no plans to stop growing,” Eklund wrote.

While expressing his excitement for upcoming real estate projects in the Los Angeles area, the reality star also revealed and he will be returning to New York sooner than expected.

“I’m already back in NY next week,” he said. “I’m so grateful for the warm welcome here – at the same time I want to make crystal clear that my business in NY is going to expand with me very present.”

He continued, “NY is the city that welcomed me first and gave me the platform to grow the business that allowed me to fulfill a lifelong dream of also be in LA. John and Julia my partners and extended family have their feet firmly planted in NY with the incredible team there. As you probably can tell, I’m so excited to share all of this with you.”

Eklund, who was one of the original cast members of MDLNY, received well wishes from many followers and some of his Bravo costars.

Fellow NYC broker Steve Gold, posted heart emojis whole costar Ryan Serhant’s wife, Emilia, wrote, “Good luck!!!” Eklund even recieved love from this season’s newest cast member and broker. Tyler Whitman, who wrote, “BUT WE JUST BECAME FRANDS!!!”

The 90-minute season 8 premiere of MDLNY will air on Thursday, August 1 at 9 p.m. EST.