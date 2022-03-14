Josh Flagg and Bobby Boyd Are 'Hanging In' Amidst Divorce, Says MDLLA Co-star Tracy Tutor

The Million Dollar Listing: LA agent says her friends are handling things well as she catches PEOPLE up on her newest blends of UN'SWEET wine and shares business advice during Women's History Month

Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles' Tracy Tutor has her co-star Josh Flagg's back as he goes through his divorce from husband Bobby Boyd.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"[Josh is] one of my closest friends and I love him and Bobby," the single mom of two shares with PEOPLE exclusively while on the road for a speaking engagement. "Obviously Josh confides in me and he's doing okay. He's hanging in there as is Bobby. I think they're handling it incredibly maturely."

It wasn't long ago that the entrepreneur found herself in the same situation. At the end of season 10, the 46-year-old announced her split from now ex-husband Josh Maltas after 17 years together.

"I know what it's like obviously to be on a show and go through a divorce," Tutor shares, noting the show had nothing to do with Flagg and Boyd's split. "Even for me, people ask me that same question. That show really didn't have to do with the divorce. It just makes it a little bit harder, you know?"

While the couple figure out their new normal, Tutor is happy to offer her love and support, and remains confident they will bounce back.

"I've reached out to Bobby and said, 'Look, who knows what people are going to say?" Tutor shares. "'You don't know how this is going to be perceived. I'm here if you need me and that's it.' I think that they're just trying to be gracious."

"The good news is that they don't have children because that always complicates things," she adds. Viewers saw the couple have different ideas when it came to expanding their family, so Tutor was not caught off guard by the news. "I think that Bobby wants a family and Josh is sort of not in that space at the moment. This isn't anything that hasn't been on the television show. I think that that's all very real for both of them and so I'm not surprised. I'm never surprised anymore."

She continues, "I wish the best for both of them, but I think that they'll turn it around. I mean, not as a couple, but I think both of them will move on and recover from this and meet their next person."

The couple of five years announced their split last week in a pair of Instagram posts, which their friend called, "Really smart," as she hopes this is the continuation of a peaceful ending of their marriage.

"I think both of them were really thoughtful about it and I think it'll be relatively a clean break," Tutor says. "I don't think they're going to fight over a bunch of stuff. Divorces tend to get ugly during those times. I just don't think that they're going to go down that road. They're pretty respectful of one another."

While Tutor remained mum on a future season of Million Dollar Listing, one thing she wasn't shy about is how she's found her success in an "all time high" real estate market while starting her wine company during the pandemic.

"We're super, super busy," Tutor, who is working on a new white and red blend of UN'SWEET, says. "I think we're actually going to be able to feasibly ship nationwide by the end of this month hopefully. I have so many friends that started side businesses, how many people started doing something different during COVID outside of their typical job."

"It changed people. I think that this is that," she says. "We're coming back into the real world. People are taking off their masks, they're re-engaging. That doesn't mean we need to go back to the same old standards that we were living in prior to COVID. I think it's an exciting time for people. So women doing things that they want to spread their wings and try. What's the worst case scenario?"