Million Dollar Listing's Steve Gold Shows Off the SoHo Penthouse Loft He Bought from His Client

"It just resonated with me at the time," Million Dollar Listing star Steve Gold said of the SoHo penthouse loft where he's raising 2-year-old daughter Rose with partner Luiza Gawlowska

Steve Gold knows a thing or two about how to find the perfect place to live in New York City.

The Million Dollar Listing star, 36, recently gave ArchitecturalDigest.com a tour of his growing family's home, a SoHo penthouse loft he bought out from potential client Sean Kelly in 2019, when they met to discuss listing the apartment. "As I left, I ended up saying, 'I'm happy to sell it for you, but I'll also buy it from you,'" Gold recounted.

"My girlfriend, Luiza, and I were pregnant with our daughter, Rose, and I was living in a really cool development in Chelsea, but had been thinking about getting a bigger space," he added. "I see a lot of places—all the time—and this had incredible bones and proportions, and I saw the potential."

Kelly, who owns a gallery in Hell's Kitchen, previously lived in the apartment for more than 20 years. "Sean was telling me about how he'd lived in the loft for 25 years and raised all his children here and had such wonderful memories—it just resonated with me at the time," said Gold.

Steve Gold in Arch Digest Credit: Nina Poon

Gold and partner Luiza Gawlowska decided it was the perfect home to raise their first child, 2-year-old daughter Rose, whom they welcomed in June 2019. Built in 1920, the loft sits on roughly 3,400 square feet in a five-story cast-iron and brick building. The three bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms enjoy plenty of natural light from three exposures.

"I had to remove three layers of subflooring in order to get down to the rafters and then level the floor—and the same thing for the ceiling," explains Gold. "We found beams [in the ceiling] that I left exposed over the main living space, which really open up the room, and the existing cast-iron beams and older wooden ship beams both add to the character."