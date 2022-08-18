'Million Dollar Listing' Star Matt Altman Speaks Out After Wife's Domestic Violence Arrest

Matt Altman is speaking out following his wife Johanna being arrested and charged with felony domestic violence earlier this month.

In a statement to PEOPLE, the Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles star, 44, opened up about the impact of losing Joanna's father, who recently died of COVID-19, and revealed the family staying strong despite the tragedy.

"Anyone who's lost a father understands how you feel like your life has fallen apart, especially to COVID when it's unexpected," he said. "The grieving process is a difficult one and doesn't just happen overnight."

He added, "We're all good. We appreciate everybody being concerned but nothing to worry about."

themattaltman/Instagram

Johanna was arrested and charged with felony domestic violence on Aug. 4, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to PEOPLE. She was released on a $50,000 bond.

Johanna was subsequently booked into jail in Van Nuys, California, at 9:30 p.m. according to the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department booking sheet. She was released around 4:30 a.m. the next day.

After news broke about her arrest Tuesday, Johanna said in an Instagram post that she and her husband of five years were "only getting stronger."

"Ups and downs ain't gonna stop anything. Love you so much," the mother of three wrote.

On Thursday, Matt shared an Instagram photo of him spending time with his 4-year-old twins, London and Ashton on Thursday.

"Fun kids time today with the little munchkins #twinning" he wrote in the caption.

He added a second photo of his wife with London.

"My two favorite girls heading to first ballet class. So frigging cute!" he wrote.

The couple also share a son, Hudson Isaac, 22 months. They celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary with their family on Aug. 12. Another post on Altman's page showed the family of five in the pool, having a great time while mugging for the camera.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Happy 5th Anniversary @johanna_altman couldn't imagine sharing life with anyone else. 5 years, 4 house moves, 3 incredible kids, 2 people sharing 1 heart. Love you xo #anniversary," Matt wrote alongside an Instagram photo of him and Johanna on their wedding day.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.