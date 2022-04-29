The star posted a photo with fellow realtor Andrew Beyer weeks after Flagg confirmed he and his husband of five years were divorcing

Josh Flagg just revealed his new boyfriend.

The Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles star seemingly confirmed his relationship with Andrew Beyer, re-sharing a friend's Instagram Story photo, which depicted the pair leaning in for a kiss at a restaurant.

The luxury realtor, 36, announced his split from husband Bobby Boyd in March. Flagg told PEOPLE in an exclusive interview that same month that the split occurred months prior to the official announcements via Instagram — and confirmed he was in a new relationship.

"After Bobby and I split, I did start to see somebody," Flagg shared. "I was not looking to date anybody because I was married. We never went on a date until after Bobby and I left our marriage."

Flagg has only been dating Beyer for a few months, but they have known each other for five years, he previously told PEOPLE without disclosing his new beau's identity. It wasn't until Flagg became single that the two found that there was more to their friendship.

"It was mutual. We were friends for a while. It just happened organically," says Flagg. "I like him very much, and he's a very nice guy." He also confirmed at the time that his new flame is "also in real estate."

Beyer is an agent at the Aaron Kirman Group, a real estate brokerage in Los Angeles. The L.A. native attended USC, and is friends with social media influencer Olivia Jade. Beyer posted a photo with the daughter of Lori Laughlin on Instagram last December.

Flagg and Boyd, also 36, got engaged in the summer of 2016 while on vacation in Paris. They wed in Sept. 2017 at the Beverly Hills Hotel.

Though the two have split, things appear to have ended on good terms. Boyd wrote in his statement on Instagram, "This may be the end of our romantic relationship, but I'll always consider him part of my family. Joshua, I love you and wish you nothing but love and absolute happiness."

Flagg expressed this same sentiment to PEOPLE saying, "Being married four-and-a-half years is a long time, maybe not the longest time, but that's still a lot of memories," He added, "And it would be great to preserve those memories and be able to embrace them in a positive way in the future."