Million Dollar Listing New York Is Back! Get Your First Look at Season Six, Plus Meet the Newest Broker

The broker boys are back in town — and they’ve gotten plenty to “weee!” about.

He may be a fresh face on MDLNY, but the newcomer is no stranger to the real estate game. A staple at Town Residential in Manhattan, the model-turned-agent’s clientele ranges from first-time buyers to celebrities. He might have it all at work, but Gold reveals he’s still searching for that special someone to share his own home with. “I’d like to find someone that I could spend the rest of my life with,” he says. “It’s just hard to find in the city.”

His costars (and competitors) have been lucky in love and business, but they’re not without their drama: Season six picks up with Instagram sensation Eklund trying to manage multiple multimillion-dollar projects, including a listing with Real Housewives of New York‘s Bethenny Frankel, while trying once again to have a baby with husband Derek Kaplan (their first attempt ended in their surrogate’s heartbreaking miscarriage in 2015). “It’s not meant to be,” Fredrik says to Kaplan in the exclusive first look above. “Something has not been right.”

Image zoom Credit: Kurt Iswarienko for Bravo

Serhant and wife Emilia, meanwhile, are enjoying all the perks of newlywed life, following their Greek wedding in 2016. But tensions rise for the couple when Emilia’s sister decides to be their third roommate. “I’m great to live with,” Emilia says in the trailer. “You’re the difficult one.”

Although Eklund and Serhant have become friendly over the years, most recently during a sweet reunion with Ortiz before he moved to Paris, Serhant and Gold on the other hand are headed for quite the clash.