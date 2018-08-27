Watch Million Dollar Listing's Ryan Serhant Try to Sell New Yorkers on Living in Times Square

Although most New Yorkers try to avoid Times Square like the plague, Ryan Serhant is trying to encourage people to move there on this week’s episode of Million Dollar Listing New York.

In an exclusive sneak preview of the episode, Serhant dresses up like Lady Liberty and boards an open-air tour bus through the streets of Times Square to convince New Yorkers to buy a property located in Manhattan’s busiest neighborhood. He begins by telling his potential clients about the amenities at the building Manhattan View—located on 42nd street between 9th and 10th avenue—including 44,000 square feet of amenities, an outdoor movie theater, a doggie day spa, and an indoor heated lap pool.

“I know a lot of New York brokers and a lot of New Yorkers think that Times Square is not a place that you want to live, but the energy in Times Square is so amazing and so exciting it is literally the heart of the world,” Serhant tells the bus full of people.

Bravo

RELATED: Million Dollar Listing New York‘s Ryan Serhant Helps Save People’s Jobs in New Series

Dressed in an all green outfit with the Statue of Liberty crown and a faux torch, Serhant stands at the front of the bus like a tour guide, and almost gets taken out by multiple traffic lights and overhanging signs throughout the clip.

“Is there a part of me that thinks this is a bad idea?” he says in an interview. “No.”

WATCH THIS: ‘Million Dollar Listing New York’ Star Ryan Serhant Gushes About Date Night With His Wife

The Bravo star would seemingly do anything to sell a property, and as he takes his clients back to the luxury high-rise, he tries to sell them on the draws of Times Square one more time, which include Restaurant Row and the opportunity to “meet a new person every single day for the rest of your life.”

RELATED: Million Dollar Listing New York‘s Ryan Serhant Shares Emotional Story of his Rough Rise to Fame

“42nd street isn’t a place that you should run away from,” Serhant says. “It’s a place that you should call home.”

Million Dollar Listing New York airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. EST on Bravo.