MDLNY's Ryan Serhant Reveals He Gave Up 'Ruffled Blouses' and Broadway Dreams to Become a Realtor

Although celebrity realtor Ryan Serhant seems to exude confidence, that hasn’t always been the case.

In his new book, Sell It Like Serhant: How to Sell More, Earn More, and Become the Ultimate Sales Machine, the Million Dollar Listing New York star reveals that as a child, he had “zero confidence and was scared of everything.”

“I was so emotional that I earned the nickname ‘Cryin’ Ryan,'” he writes.

Serhant goes on to explain that he found his tribe with the theater kids, but was often “the kid home alone on Friday nights eating Jell-O pudding and watching Nickelodeon in a ruffled blouse.”

After pursuing a degree in theater, Serhant moved to New York City to become an actor, and found work as a hand model. He decided he wanted to pay the bills by getting a real estate license.

“When I first started, I was a mess,” Serhant writes. “I couldn’t sell a thing.”

He soon realized his “huge advantage,” which was that he was never too focused on one client or one sale. Instead, he was working on multiple deals at one time, and developed what he calls his “balls up approach.”

Throughout the book, the Bravo star outlines how he developed confidence and became one of the top-earning real estate brokers in the city. Mixed in with “Serhant Secrets” on how to become a master salesperson, he details his own experiences, including how he landed the gig on Million Dollar Listing and how he gradually moved away from his dream of becoming a theater star.

“This isn’t my life story—seriously,” Serhant writes. “I’m only 33. And it’s not a memoir about selling real estate in New York City (snore). In this book, I’m sharing all of my trade secrets. What you are reading is essentially my playbook about how to sell absolutely anything at all.”

Sell it Like Serhant is available now.