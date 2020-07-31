The Full House actress and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, put the house on the market back in January

The celebrity real estate agent, 34, is staying busy during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and recently closed a deal for his client to purchase the home of Loughlin, 55, and Giannulli, 57, he told Extra,

"We closed today, escrow on Lori Loughlin and Mossimo’s house," he shared. "We closed that today, which was a great sale. That one we sold to my buddy Justin [Mateen], who created Tinder … We closed that at $18.75 [million] … It’s busy right now.”

The house — which the couple put on the market back in January — boasts an impressive six bedrooms, nine bathrooms and an eat-in chef’s kitchen, among other amenities, and the realtor couldn't help but gush about the home.

"It’s just stunning, really a magnificent house. They have impeccable taste," Flagg added.

Louglin and Giannulli, who recently resigned from the exclusive Bel-Air Country Club in the midst of the college admissions scandal, listed the house for $28.65 million in January and according to Flagg's statement, received much less than they were initially asking for.

"They are still making money from the sale, just not as much as they hoped for," a source previously told PEOPLE. "The house is spectacular with views of the Bel-Air Country Club."

Loughlin and Giannulli purchased the home in 2015 for just under $14 million. They originally listed it for $35 million back in 2017, although they took it off the market the following year. They went on to use the property as collateral for their $2 million bail for fraud charges.

A Loughlin source also told PEOPLE that the couple owns a beach home in Orange County, where they are believed to be staying currently.

Although the couple put their mansion on the market in the midst of the scandal, a source previously told PEOPLE that they were in no rush to make a sale and would take their time to find the right buyer.

“They don’t need the money,” the source said at the time. “They are stressed about a lot of things, but money isn’t one of them.”

Another insider previously noted, “Mossimo has been buying, refurbishing and renovating and selling houses for over 20 years.”