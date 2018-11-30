MDLLA's New Season is Full of Car Crashes, Cockroaches, and a Dunk Tank—See a Sneak Peek

Million Dollar Listing L.A. is back!

In an exclusive sneak peek of the new season, MDLLA realtors Josh Flagg, Josh Altman, Tracy Tutor, James Harris and David Parnes lure celeb clients, land insane listings, and unleash some savage attacks on eachother.

The show’s 11th season promises plenty of celebrity cameos including Rose McGowan, Kelly Rowland and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley. The dynamic duo of Harris and Parnes also concoct a deal to purchase the infamous Playboy “Bunny Ranch” and the house where Mommie Dearest was filmed.

Bravo

The show will also bring the drama. The clip teases a minor car crash in the driveway of a mansion, a trip to Dubai, a potential robbery at one of the listings, and Kemsley freaking out after spotting a cockroach.

“Landing a listing in L.A., it’s like the wild, wild west out here,” new dad Altman says in the trailer. (He and wife Heather welcomed daughter Alexis in 2017.)

And there’s more than a little tension between the agents. At one point, a fellow agent teases that Flagg has “lost his s—.” To be fair, in the trailer, he’s seen getting behind the wheel of an ice cream truck in full uniform and taking the hot seat in a dunk tank.

Million Dollar Listing L.A. premieres January 3 at 9/8c on Bravo.