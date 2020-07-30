The real estate agent stumbled on a 1952 photograph of his grandmother that happened to be taken in a very familiar house

MDLLA 's Josh Flagg Says He Found 'Sign' from Late Grandma: 'Weirdest Thing Ever in My Life'

Josh Flagg can't write this off as an ordinary coincidence.

Eleven days after her death, the real estate agent shared on Instagram that he feels he received a "sign" from his late loved one. "WEIRDEST THING EVER IN MY LIFE," he began the post, explaining that he usually doesn't "believe in signs or symbols or any of that."

While Googling his grandmother, Flagg explained that he came across a black-and-white photo he'd never seen before on the image site Getty. The information accompanying the picture indicated it was a 1952 photograph of Platt meeting at a friends' home to organize a charity fashion show.

The address where the snapshot was captured was also provided — and, to Flagg's shock, it was the same Beverly Hills residence where he now lives with his husband Bobby Boyd.

"The address seemed vaguely familiar at first glance. Then I did a double-take and realized the address is mine and Bobby’s home in Beverly Hills," he wrote. "Sixty-eight years later, here is a photograph of my grandmother sitting in our living room."

The 1952 photograph Josh Flagg found

In his emotional Instagram tribute to his grandmother earlier this month, Flagg wrote that "the Queen has passed" before reflecting on her enduring legacy, including a long history of philanthropy.

“Margie was not only an incredible person but also a true role model,” he wrote, noting that his grandmother and her late husband Herman Platt, who died in 2005, both helped found and build Mount Sinai Memorial Park, a Jewish mortuary and funeral home, where she was laid to rest. “They were truly respected as one of the founding Jewish families of Los Angeles.”

Flagg went on to praise his grandmother’s sophistication and taste, which he says played a huge role in making him the man he is today.

“There is no question where I got my sense of style from,” the real estate agent wrote. “My grandmother was the only person I ever knew who would hold a party for 100 people on one evening followed by another party for a different group of 100 people the next night, which she called the ‘B’ night. Everyone knew that Friday was the ‘A’ list and Saturday was the ‘B’ list, but even so, everyone still felt lucky to be invited.”

“She truly was the epitome of THE social butterfly. This woman lived life more than anyone else I ever met,” he added, before reflecting on how the pair used to show their affection for one another: “Whenever I told my grandmother I loved her, she would respond with ‘I adore you darlingggg, and how much do you love me?' And I would say ‘all in the world.’”