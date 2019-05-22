Bravo star Tracy Tutor didn’t have to look far for her latest million-dollar listing.

The Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles star and Douglas Elliman agent has put her very own seven-bedroom, 10-bath Brentwood home on the market for $23.9 million.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The nearly 11,000 square foot pad features a modern and airy design, with plenty of natural light and bright touches.

“We did the interiors top to bottom with my designer Kirsten Maltas,” Tutor, the show’s first female realtor, tells PEOPLE exclusively. “It was a long process because we went a little crazy and had to take it a room at a time.”

RELATED: Jessie James and Eric Decker Have Found Their Family’s ‘Forever Home’ in Nashville

Douglas Elliman

Among those rooms are a formal dining room with vintage 1970s Italian chandeliers, a billiard room and library, a living room with French doors that open onto a veranda, and an emerald-green lacquered bar, which Tutor says is her favorite space in the home.

Douglas Elliman

Douglas Elliman

“[It’s] so rad and disco,” she says. “I think we all need to have a little fun with our interiors and at least pick one room that expresses the wild side of your personality.”

The wild touches in the bar are the exception, though, as Tutor says she ensured every spot in the house was “usable and inviting” and suit any style.

Douglas Elliman

Douglas Elliman

That includes a two-story family room with 20-foot ceilings, an upstairs children’s lounge, a gym, a chef’s kitchen with two islands and a butler’s pantry, and a master suite with his-and-her baths and separate closets.

The features continue outside, too, to a pool with a “Baja shelf” and spa, and a guest house with a living room, bedroom and fireplace.

Douglas Elliman

RELATED: See Inside the Spelling Mansion! Aaron, Candy and Tori’s Former Home for Sale for $160 Million

Of putting her Stephen Giannetti-designed digs up for sale, Tutor tells PEOPLE it was simply time for her and her daughters, Scarlett and Juliet, to move on.

“It’s time for a new chapter for my family and I,” says Tutor, who filed for divorce from husband Jason Maltas in February 2018. “We have had a lot of fun times in this house, but I am ready to turn the page and start fresh.”

And who does she hope will buy the home? “Whoever can write the check!”