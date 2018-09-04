MDLLA's Josh Altman Uses Pay Phone to Close a Deal While on Hawaii Vacation with Baby Daughter

Even a vacation can’t stop Josh Altman from closing a real estate deal.

The Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles star jetted off to Oahu, Hawaii, for a vacation with his wife, Heather, and their one-year-old daughter Alexis (Lexi). But when business called during a walk on the beach with Lexi, Altman realized his cell phone battery was running low, so he had to improvise. Luckily, there are still a few working pay phones scattered across the island’s beaches.

“Early morning walk on the beach with Lexi,” the Bravo star wrote on Instagram. “Cell running low on battery so I had negotiate a deal old school style and found the last pay phone.”

He posted a sweet photo of himself holding onto his little girl while making the crucial call outside a Four Seasons resort.

During their family trip, the Altmans are staying at the Four Seasons Oahu at Ko Olina, where they’ve been soaking up the sun on the beach and letting Lexi feed the fish in a pond on the property. “Room with a view good enough for Lexi,” Altman captioned a photo of their balcony view of the ocean on his Instagram story.

And although their getaway is classified as a vacation, it seems it’s not all play. Altman is not only using pay phones to close million dollar real estate deals, but he’s also still posting newly listed properties on his Instagram.

Million Dollar Listing L.A. season 14 premiers November 10 on Bravo.