Million Dollar Listing's Fredrik Eklund Is Renting Out His L.A. Home for $65K a Month — See Inside!

Fredrik Eklund's latest listing is a house that's close to his heart.

The Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles star, 44, has made his beloved 7-bedroom, 10-bathroom mansion in Los Angeles available to rent for $65,000 a month.

Eklund lived on the property with husband Derek Kaplan and their 3-year-old twins, Milla and Fredrik Jr.

"My family and I loved this home and made a ton of memories here," the real estate mogul, who currently holds the listing for Douglas Elliman, exclusively tells PEOPLE. "I will never forget those weekends with the kids swimming in the pool with our new puppy Cash and enjoying dinners al fresco in the yard."

"It's like living inside a Hollywood dream and now it's time to let the next family enjoy it," the star realtor, who is now moving into his "forever home," tells PEOPLE.

Fredrik Eklund Credit: Nils Timm

Described as a "true sanctuary offering privacy and seclusion" in its listing, the 10,247-square-foot residence is located in the ritzy neighborhood of Bel-Air.

Situated on a 1.5-acre "park-like" lot, the property boasts multiple grand entertaining spaces such as a step-down living room with its own wood-burning fireplaces and a formal dining room decorated with a chandelier and a nature-inspired wallpaper.

Fredrik Eklund Credit: Nils Timm

Fredrik Eklund Credit: Nils Timm

A spacious chef's kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a walk-in pantry opens out to lush gardens and rolling lawns for the ultimate California indoor-outdoor living.

A two-story foyer with hardwood flooring leads guests upstairs to the sleeping quarters, which feature a primary room with a fireplace, seating area, two en-suite bathrooms and a terrace.

Fredrik Eklund Credit: Nils Timm

The sprawling estate also boasts four additional bedrooms — each with its own private bathrooms — as well as two other bedrooms for guests or staff, as well as a family room.

Outside of the main house sits a sparkling pool and spa with gorgeous hillside views and a lighted tennis court surrounded by greenery.

Fredrik Eklund Credit: Nils Timm

A 3-car garage can also be found on-site and an oversized motor court out front is large enough to accommodate six additional vehicles.

Eklund, who initially started out on Million Dollar Listing New York, announced his move to the West Coast in July 2019.

Fredrik Eklund Credit: Nils Timm

Since then, he's also joined the cast of Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, making him the first agent in the Bravo franchise to pull double duty.

"I filmed BOTH shows, NY and LA, and it wasn't easy but I'm so grateful to be able to let the cameras in on the good, bad and ugly of working bicoastal and ruffle feathers of brokers everywhere," he told PEOPLE in March.

Fredrik Eklund Credit: Nils Timm

Eklund added that it was "tricky" navigating the travel between New York and Los Angeles for the two series amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Especially traveling back and forth was tricky because of the lockdowns and we covered that too — my frustration and learning patience, which isn't one of my strengths," he said.

Fredrik Eklund Credit: Nils Timm

Eklund's decision to rent out his Bel-Air property isn't the first time he's opened his home to potential tenants.