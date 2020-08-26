Million Dollar Listing's Fredrik Eklund & Josh Altman Team Up to Sell $28M Home After Settling Dispute

"Coming to LA, I was excited to work with Josh so I’m happy that we’ve cleared the air and come together on such a spectacular listing," Fredrik Eklund tells PEOPLE

There's no bad blood between Fredrik Eklund and Josh Altman when it comes to real estate.

The two Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles stars, who recently buried the hatchet on the Bravo series after a dispute about Eklund's move to the West Coast, are teaming up to sell an almost $28 million house located inside the Beverly Hills community Beverly Park, PEOPLE can confirm.

Eklund, 43, and Altman, 41, currently hold the listing for 10 Beverly Park for Douglas Elliman.

"Coming to LA, I was excited to work with Josh so I’m happy that we’ve cleared the air and come together on such a spectacular listing," Eklund tells PEOPLE.

"10 Beverly Park has everything an LA buyer wants ...2 flat acres, privacy, spectacular water features and a massive pool."

"It’s the quintessential LA estate, complete with notable celebrity neighbors," he adds.

Nestled behind the guarded gates of Beverly Park, the Colonial-styled residence offers six bedrooms and 11 bathrooms within its 13,500 square feet of living space.

Built with "exceptional quality and design," the impressive property features a great room, formal living and dining room, and chef's kitchen, according to the listing.

The estate also has an opulent office, a cozy home theater with its own wet bar and a fully-equipped fitness center complete with a steam room and sauna.

The master bedroom includes a spacious lounge area with dual bathrooms and two massive custom closets.

Described as the "perfect scene for entertaining as well as a relaxing escape," the outdoor area touts a sparkling pool, pristinely manicured gardens, outdoor kitchen, gazebo and fountain.

The joint listing comes a year after Eklund, who was originally on Million Dollar Listing New York, announced that he had moved to Los Angeles with his family. The cross-country transition was documented on the 12th season of MDLLA, in which he butted heads with Altman over the move before settling their dispute.

Altman previously teased the collaboration during an appearance of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in July, saying, "We just got a property. It hasn't even gone public yet, but we have a $28 million listing. And I sat in a listing appointment with him, for the first time, and it's funny. We have such different styles. But one of the things that we said was that, why would you not hire us? You got the two biggest brokers in the world and also the two biggest egos in the world. So, it worked out well."

Later that month, Eklund shared a Western-themed video featuring Altman and the property on his Instagram.