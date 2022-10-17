Fredrik Eklund is celebrating the 2nd anniversary of his sobriety journey.

Marking the occasion on Sunday, the Million Dollar Listing alum, 45, shared a carousel of pictures featuring himself, husband Derek Kaplan and their 4-year-old twins Milla and Fredrik "Freddy" Jr. on Instagram to commemorate his two years of sobriety.

"Today I celebrate 2 years without alcohol… the first time I shared was day 73 and people were like whaaat lol?!!" he wrote. "I'm so grateful and happy, who knew sober birthdays were celebrated in such a major way. Even my kids woke me up with cake."

Reflecting on the journey, Eklund continued, "In the last two years a lot has changed, important stuff and given me the most positive, bright outlook ahead. Fatherhood, work, travel, friends, and being present, it's all come together. I'm still a work in progress but today feels like anything is possible.

"I also wanted to share I'm about to launch something pretty major in the next week or so, actually kind of related to sobriety," he added. "More on that later here, I promise it's going to surprise some of you in a good way. Thanks for all your support as always, love F xx."

Eklund initially revealed that he was sober via an Instagram post in January 2021, sharing photos of himself with his daughter Milla. The Bravo star said that he was "77 days sober" at the time.

"I've given up alcohol and though it's still pretty early I wanted to share with you how I feel about it," Eklund began the post. "It was simply time to stop, actually overdue, and if you know me well you know it's been the one and only thing that's given me extra weight as a father, business man and health-nut for way too long."

Fredrik Eklund/Instagram

This April, Eklund shared that he was 18 months sober, explaining to his 1.4 million Instagram followers that it was "the best feeling." In a lengthy note, he recognized "some ways I've changed" after making the decision to battle his alcohol addiction.

"Feeling good early in the morning, full use of my intelligence, joy in my work, the love and trust of my children, lack of remorse, the confidence of my friends, the respect of my family, the trust in a happy future, the appreciation of the beauties of nature, knowing what it is all about," Eklund said at the time.

Eklund married Kaplan, 47, in 2013. The couple and their twins relocated from New York City to Los Angeles in 2020. Earlier this year, the reality star announced that he would be leaving Million Dollar Listing: New York after its ninth season, which premiered in May 2021.