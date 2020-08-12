The forthcoming Netflix series dives into the competitive world of real estate on Long Island's East End— and the personal drama between its top agents

The drama-filled world of New York real estate is heading to the Hamptons for the summer on Million Dollar Beach House.

The new Netflix series, premiering August 26, follows five of the top agents on Long Island's desirable East End as they try to close high-stakes deals in the three-month high season, between Memorial Day and Labor Day. Think Million Dollar Listing New York meets Selling Sunset with a side of sand and surf.

But the "millions" doesn't just apply to the price tags of the homes they're buying and selling. As one of the seasoned agents points out: in a good year, they could each break one million dollars in commission.

In a trailer premiering exclusively with PEOPLE, above, the cast shows off some of their jaw-dropping listings and deal with personal and professional drama, as one agent relocates from New York City to carve out a piece of the competitive area for herself and another tries to rack up as much money in commissions as possible before the arrival of his first baby.

The series joins Selling Sunset on Netflix's roster of real estate-centric programming and follows a similar formula, in which all the agents work for the same broker, in this case, Nestseekers. Even the office setup will look familiar to fans of the first series, which premiered its third season on Friday.

That series, set in West Hollywood and following the high-powered agents of the Oppenheim Group, has already garnered a dedicated fan base, particularly in the wake of agent Chrishell Stausse's sudden split from her husband of two years, This Is Us's Justin Hartley, and cast member Heather Rae Young's surprise engagement to Tarek El Moussa, the star of HGTV's Flip or Flop.