Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's L.A. Home Has a 'Fully Sustainable' Farm: 'This Grand Idea'

It took Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher five years to bring their solar-powered farm at their Beverly Hills home to life

Published on October 7, 2022 03:16 PM
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher attend the Grand Opening of the Lawrence J. Ellison Institute on September 28, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are putting their green thumbs to work!

In a new cover story for C Magazine, Kunis, 39, shares the details behind building a fully sustainable farm at the couple's modern farmhouse in Beverly Hills.

"We had this grand idea, and then we moved in four months before COVID hit," Kunis tells C Magazine. "We didn't realize how incredible it was to have a fully sustainable house until the world shut down."

It took Kutcher, 44, and Kunis — who like to call their family the KuKus — five years to cultivate their sprawling garden full of squash, tomatoes, lettuces, and more. Farming is a full family affair, she says. The couple's daughter Wyatt, 7, and son Dmitri, 5, work alongside their parents to produce a fruitful harvest each season.

While the Luckiest Girl Alive actress admits her thumb is more green than "gray" thumb, she says she has been putting in a lot of work on the project.

"My husband's from the Midwest, and a lot of this has to do with his upbringing. He's like, we're building a farm and we're all going to work on the farm. I'm from L.A., and I was like, we are? This has been a big learning curve for all of us," Kunis says.

mila kunis, ashton kutcher
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

All of the timber used on the farm was salvaged from an old Wonder Bread factory, and the land works off of solar-powered energy. In addition to the farm, the famous family's house also boasts a pool and barbecue pavilion, as seen in the pair's Architectural Digest video tour, along with apple trees that line the property.

For the Kunis-Kutchers, it's important that their kids "understand the value of a tomato and how much work goes into growing it," the actress adds. "Whether it's learning something new, doing something a little bit scary — all of that makes you stronger."

In addition to teaching their kids how to farm, the mom of two has been open about "leading by example" in all aspects of life — including calling into question Will Smith's infamous slap at the 2022 Academy Awards in March.

"Not standing up, to me, was a no-brainer, but what was shocking to me was how many people did stand up," Kunis told C Magazine about Smith's standing ovation at the Oscars. She expressed shock that people were standing only to "look good" instead of doing the "right" thing.

"The idea of leading by example only makes sense when you actually have someone to lead," she continues. "We have our tiny little tribe here at home, and never once do I want to tell them to do something if I'm not willing to do it myself," said the mom of two.

