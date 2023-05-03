Mike Myers Lists NYC Penthouse for $20 Million — See Inside!

The luxury condominium is located in the heart of Manhattan's Chelsea neighborhood and features five bedrooms and four and a half bathrooms

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on May 3, 2023 03:36 PM
mike meyers
Photo: Will Ellis/Compass

Comedian Mike Myer's luxury apartment in New York City is seriously stunning

The Austin Powers star, 59, is selling his penthouse condominium located in Manhattan's Chelsea neighborhood on the famous Highline park. The 5,700 sq. st., five-bedroom, four-and-a-half bathroom spread is listed with Leonard Steinberg of Compass with an asking price of $20 million.

Myers purchased the unit from the developer in 2017 for $15.35 million, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Mike Myers at the world premiere of "Amsterdam" held at Alice Tully Hall on September 18, 2022 in New York City
Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty

The single-floor residence, accessed via two private elevators, features floor-to-ceiling windows and two terraces, with the main one facing west towards the Hudson River and connecting to a private library and a living room with a fireplace.

The primary bedroom has two large, walk-in closets and a massive en-suite bathroom with heated marble flooring, a walk-in shower and a wet room with a tub and sauna. A hallway from the private bedroom leads to a separate study with access to the second private balcony.

mike meyers
Will Ellis/Compass

The home's kitchen has "custom oak cabinetry, accented by elegant brass hardware and leather-wrapped hand pulls" as well as several kitchen appliances like a wine fridge, warming drawer and a cooking range, according to the listing.

mike meyers
Will Ellis/Compass

The apartment building's amenities include access to the Highline, a fitness center and a 24-hour concierge.

The listing notes that the apartment is surrounded by more than 300 of the world's leading Contemporary art galleries, shops, boutiques, dining, and entertainment and is just a short walk away from popular New York landmarks like Chelsea Market and Little Island.

Myers previously sold a duplex apartment in the Soho area for $13.2 million in 2018, per The New York Post.

mike meyers
Will Ellis/Compass

The actor took an eight-year break from Hollywood after the premiere of Shrek Forever After in 2010. He came back in 2018 with appearances in Terminal and Bohemian Rhapsody. There are also rumors swirling about a Shrek reboot featuring the original cast.

While speaking with Variety recently about the upcoming animated film The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Illumination CEO Chris Meledandri told the outlet that he and DreamWorks Animation intend to revive the Shrek franchise and develop Shrek 5 with original voice actors Myers, Cameron Diaz and Eddie Murphy. In 2022, Myers teased he'd be "thrilled" to make "one Shrek a year."

