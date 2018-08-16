Mike Huckabee ‘Quarantined' on Plane Due to Suspected Exposure to Illness: ‘It’s the Russians!'

This would never happen on Air Force 1!

Mike Huckabee was “quarantined” on a plane Thursday morning due to suspected exposure to illness on board, he revealed in a tweet.

After taking a five-hour red eye flight on American Airlines from Los Angeles to Nashville, the former Arkansas governor wrote, “On ground for 40 min and now told someone on board is sick and we are being towed to other gate and quarantined.”

The Fox News commentator and recent presidential candidate also couldn’t resist seemingly cracking a joke about who was behind the incident.

“It’s the Russians! I just know it!” he wrote in the tweet, sent at 5:31AM local time.

5 hr red eye flight on @AmericanAir Nashville from LA. On ground for 40 min and now told someone on board is sick & we are being towed to other gate and quarantined until all checked out. Can’t get up to go to bathroom or get off plane. It’s the Russians! I just know it! — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) August 16, 2018

About thirty minutes later, he posted an update.

“1 hr after landing got to far away gate where @AmericanAir will hopefully get us off this plane! Medical personal[sic] at gate,” he wrote alongside an image that appeared to show an ambulance and a fire truck outside his window. “Hope it’s not because I got that straw in CA!”

1 hr after landing got to far away gate where @AmericanAir will hopefully get us off this plane! Medical personal at gate. Hope it’s not because I got that straw in CA! pic.twitter.com/g5AJvacyqE — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) August 16, 2018

In a statement, Nashville International Airport (BNA) spokesperson Shannon Sumrall tells PEOPLE that while the passenger in question had been “medically cleared to fly by a physician prior to the flight,” they “did not have paperwork” that confirmed this.

“For safety, passengers were held by BNA Police util contact was made with the physician to confirm clearance, which it was,” Sumrall explained, adding that subsequently “all passengers were released to continue with their travels.”

According to the the Tennessean, the spokesperson also shared that during the flight the passenger “was talking about the recent illness and other passengers on board became worried of exposure,” after which the flight crew notified the airport and further action was taken.

After the situation was finally resolved, the Huckabee thanked the airline staff for handling the “medical issue” in a professional manner — before sharing a third lighthearted anecdote about the incident.

“We were held for a while as medical personnel made sure the person wasn’t Gwyneth Paltrow from Contagion,” he joked, before offering his sincere hope that the passenger, who he claimed was taken away on a gurney, was doing alright.

In response to his last message, American Airlines’ official Twitter account thanked Huckabee for his patience.

“We truly appreciate your patience with the precautionary wait this morning, sir,” they wrote.