This Window AC 'Cooled Down the Room in 10 Minutes,' According to Amazon Shoppers — and It's on Sale

“This AC was everything I ever needed”
By Amy Schulman May 31, 2022 11:00 PM
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

It's that time of year when a tower fan simply isn't powerful enough to keep you cool when the weather is so darn hot. What you'll need instead is a window air conditioner, like the Midea EasyCool Window Air Conditioner, which is currently on sale at Amazon. 

The window AC unit is constructed for smaller rooms, capable of cooling off a 150-square-foot room. It's designed with seven temperature settings, two cooling fan-only speeds, and two-way air direction, keeping you cool in all directions. All of these settings can be selected via the easy-to-use control panel. Plus, it's complete with a removable and reusable air filter.

The air conditioner is easy to install, and it's best suitable for windows that are between 23 and 36 inches wide. All mounting accessories are included, so you don't have to worry about searching for parts. The device is also energy efficient, helping to reduce energy costs and saving you money — even when it's running daily. Plus, the air conditioner is super quiet — no more than the rumble of a refrigerator — so you don't have to turn up the volume of the TV or get distracted by the noise.     

Buy It! Midea EasyCool Window Air Conditioner, $159.97 (orig. $179); amazon.com

Nearly 8,000 Amazon shoppers have given the device a five-star rating, with one noting that it "cooled down the room in 10 minutes." Another user said, "This AC was everything I ever needed," while others say it's so cold it's "like a refrigeration unit."

One shopper who lives in a hot and dry climate where the temperature often reaches 106 degrees Fahrenheit found success with this air conditioner, too. They explained: "I actually have gotten cold; in the summer that's unheard of here." They finished off by saying, "It's done great keeping my room cool and isn't too loud running."

Head to Amazon to shop the Midea EasyCool Window Air Conditioner while it's $160 right now.

