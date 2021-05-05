Shoppers Are Installing This Whisper-Quiet Window Air Conditioner in Under 30 Minutes
With the start of summer just weeks away, there’s no time like the present to roll out your strategy for keeping cool indoors. But before you invest in an energy-guzzling air conditioner, it’s important to consider how it will impact your electricity bills. If you do your research, you’ll find plenty of devices that can beat the heat without drastically hiking up your expenses.
The Midea U Inverter Window Air Conditioner is Amazon’s best-selling window air conditioner, and it was one of the first window AC units to receive Energy Star’s Most Efficient certification. The certification requires a Combined Energy Efficiency Ratio that outperforms the federal standard by 25 to 35 percent depending on a unit’s cooling capacity, and this unit is a full 37.61 percent more efficient. In other words, it will save you both energy and money in the long run.
The unit’s rating of 8,000 British thermal units, or BTU, effectively removes heat from rooms up to 350 square feet. According to the brand, you’ll be able to feel its cool breeze from up to 20 feet away. Since it’s Wifi-enabled, you can control its intensity, run time, and more from anywhere using the MideaAir mobile app. Plus, the air conditioner’s U-shaped design, which won an International Forum Design Award in 2019, lets you open and close your window after it’s installed.
This air conditioner comes with everything you’ll need for installation. First, adjust the extension arms of the included bracket to fit your windowsill’s measurements. Next, install the bracket with its support arms out of the window and the front of the bracket on the sill. That’s when you’ll drill the bracket into place with the included screws. It generally takes two people to place the unit on the bracket. Once you do so, simply slide the window down into the U-shaped slot to properly align it. Finally, screw small brackets on either side of the unit, which will permit you to open and close the window with ease.
The AC unit has earned more than 3,000 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers, one of whom says it’s “as quiet as a refrigerator running.” Others add that the installation process is well worth the results. “I’ve recently moved into a 100-year-old house with no central air,” wrote one reviewer who said they first tried a more “high-end” portable AC unit. “It worked well, but it was noisy… When I turned off the portable AC and fired the [Midea U] up, it was like night and day. So quiet. [It] seemed to be kicking out the cold air really well, and it cooled down my bedroom mind-bogglingly faster than the portable unit.”
“[This unit] was really easy to install, and I had it up and running in less than a half hour,” said a shopper who also called the U-shaped unit the “best window AC ever.” “It’s super quiet, and it cools my bedroom down very quickly. Bravo, Midea!”
You can grab the Midea U Inverter Window Air Conditioner for $359 on Amazon. The price may seem steep, but thanks to its energy-saving capabilities, the AC unit will practically pay for itself.
