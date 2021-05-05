Shoppers Are Installing This Whisper-Quiet Window Air Conditioner in Under 30 Minutes

This air conditioner comes with everything you’ll need for installation. First, adjust the extension arms of the included bracket to fit your windowsill’s measurements. Next, install the bracket with its support arms out of the window and the front of the bracket on the sill. That’s when you’ll drill the bracket into place with the included screws. It generally takes two people to place the unit on the bracket. Once you do so, simply slide the window down into the U-shaped slot to properly align it. Finally, screw small brackets on either side of the unit, which will permit you to open and close the window with ease.