Shoppers Call This Portable Air Conditioner a 'Life-Changing Miracle' — and It's on Sale Right Now

When it's unbearably hot outside, chances are you're sweating up a storm inside your home, too. You're not alone — thousands of Amazon shoppers searching for a cooling remedy sought out the Midea 3-in-1 Portable Air Conditioner, which drops the indoor temperature in minutes. Right now, you can get it on sale for $39 off during this intense heat wave.
The Midea portable air conditioner is perfect for cooling smaller homes. The air conditioning unit is designed with three cooling settings that shoppers are adamant about, saying it "works wonders" and makes their space "icy cold." Yes, even in July.
With up to 12,000 BTUs of power, the portable ac unit is available in multiple sizes to cool rooms ranging from 150 to 275 square feet. While it is a godsend in the air conditioning department, reviewers also love that the AC unit also works as a two-speed fan for mild days and a dehumidifier — because if you live in a tropical climate, humidity is an added summertime nightmare.
Control the settings using the LED panel or via a handy remote. Multiple reviewers can't speak enough about how convenient it is to adjust settings via the controller while relaxing on the couch or napping in bed. And light sleepers, rejoice! The Midea room air conditioner is fairly quiet, making just enough sound that reviewers compare it to soothing white noise.
"I live in San Diego where it's perpetually at least 75 percent humidity," writes one Amazon shopper who calls the unit the "best purchase I've made all year." They continue, "This AC has been a life-changing miracle for me. I sleep like a rock through the night now. My bedroom is on the smaller side but it works incredibly."
Additionally, the unit has small wheels to easily transport it from the bedroom to the living room. Just install the included window bracket (which fits both horizontally and vertically), and attach the exhaust hose which sucks out the heat and blasts it outside. Reviewers advise cleaning the reusable filter often to get the most out of your air conditioner. Just think: The cleaner the filter, the cooler you'll be.
"Within 45 minutes, our bedroom was icy, halfway into our kitchen and all the way to the hallway," writes a reviewer who installed it in 10 minutes. "We have to switch it off in the night or we wake up during a blanket war. This thing is a godsend, worth every penny we spent on it and more."
With the temperatures expecting to hit upwards of 90 degrees this week, don't delay: Get the Midea portable air conditioner while it's on sale starting at $281.
