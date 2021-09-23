Amazon's Secret Section of Mid-Century Modern Furniture and Decor Will Seriously Upgrade Your Living Room

If you're just starting out with the design process, it's important to choose the first focus with furniture. Your accent chairs are a good place to start since they usually pull the design focus. The Modway Upholstered Accent Chair has a classic tufted structure with unique rectangular cut-outs and signature mid-century peg legs. The chair pairs well with this yellow upholstered sofa from the same brand for a cohesive looking space. You'll want to fill your space with natural wood or sleek glass furniture too, like this TV stand with metal hardware, this accent cabinet, or this modern glass coffee table by Studio Designs.