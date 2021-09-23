Amazon's Secret Section of Mid-Century Modern Furniture and Decor Will Seriously Upgrade Your Living Room

Shop

By Lily Gray
September 23, 2021 07:00 PM
The mid-century modern design's lasting popularity can be attributed to its fresh, minimal, and organic-inspired styles. From its early start in the 1930s to gaining popularity in the '50s and '60s, mid-century modern design offers a timeless aesthetic for homeowners. The style is defined by its use of clean lines, natural forms, functional furniture, and a mix of materials like wood, metals, and glass. The highly versatile home style balances simple and geometric designs with neutral, bold, and pastel colors. Mid-century modern furniture and decor is also easy to mix with other styles, which isn't always the case with farmhouse, bohemian, or coastal designs. 

Sure, you could spend thousands of dollars on a vintage Herman Miller chair, but there are plenty of options to fill your home with mid-century modern furniture and decor for less. Good thing Amazon has a storefront that allows you to shop home furniture and decor by design styles, including mid-century modern. You can shop popular decor elements like floor lamps, abstract wall prints, geometric rugs, and brass candlesticks. If it's living room furniture you're after, the store is filled with TV console tables, accent chairs, sofas, and coffee tables.

Shop Mid-Century Modern Furniture and Decor:

If you're just starting out with the design process, it's important to choose the first focus with furniture. Your accent chairs are a good place to start since they usually pull the design focus. The Modway Upholstered Accent Chair has a classic tufted structure with unique rectangular cut-outs and signature mid-century peg legs. The chair pairs well with this yellow upholstered sofa from the same brand for a cohesive looking space. You'll want to fill your space with natural wood or sleek glass furniture too, like this TV stand with metal hardware, this accent cabinet, or this modern glass coffee table by Studio Designs

In terms of mid-century modern decor, you can't go wrong with brass metals like this globe floor lamp, tapered candlesticks, and wall sconces. In order to add more color to your space, consider this set of four abstract wall prints with muted natural colors that's priced at just $14, or this yellow and gray woven geometric area rug that starts at $48. 

Keep reading to shop our 12 favorite selections of Amazon's mid-century modern furniture and decor.

Haus and Hues Modern Abstract Wall Prints, $13.99

Brightech Sphere Mid-Century Modern Globe Floor Lamp, $85.49 with coupon (orig. $120)

Modway Sheer Upholstered Fabric Mid-Century Modern Accent Chair, $396.10

Target Marketing Systems Rue TV Stand, $202.49

Well Woven Good Vibes Modern Geometric Area Rug, $48–$180

Modway Engage Mid-Century Modern Upholstered Sofa, $1,083.75

Studio Designs Home Archtech Modern Round Coffee Table, $186.99

Christopher Knight Home Greta Mid-Century Modern Club Chair, $281.27

KiaoTime Set of Three Brass Gold Metal Candle Holders, $41.99

Kate and Laurel Rhodes Mid-Century Modern Hexagon Wall Mirror, $99.99–$159.99 (orig. $106.99–$159.99)

Rivet Mid-Century Modern Wall Mounted Plug-In Sconce, $32.99

Crosley Furniture Everett Spirit Cabinet, $308.06

