Forget moves like Jagger — lucky homebuyers will soon be moving in like a Jagger.

A 1,106-square-foot Silver Lake bungalow owned by James Jagger, Vinyl actor and son of Rolling Stones rocker Mick Jagger and Jerry Hall, recently came to market in Los Angeles.

James, 34, purchased the home in 2016 for $1.2 million, and now he and his wife, artist Anoushka Sharma, are looking to part ways with the sunny California property for $1.295 million.

The two-bedroom, one-bathroom property sits on an 8,049-square-foot plot of land, with plenty of stepped garden space and a grassy lawn, as well as an outdoor living space shaded by a pergola.

Listed with Cari Field and Krista Crews of Acme Real Estate, the home, which was built in 1937, still boasts its original wood windows and hardware.

With bay windows that extend from the hardwood floors to the tray ceilings, the residence has plenty of natural light, as well as a mix of classic charm and modern updates.

In 2013, local design firm Design Vidal reimagined the home, updating the kitchen, adding a skylight and soapstone countertops. Inside the bathrooms, designers enhanced the space with dual sinks and period tiling.

A finished space above the two-car garage is set up to become a studio, home office or bonus room.

James married his longtime girlfriend Anoushka in a secret ceremony in September 2015, held in the Catskill Mountains of Upstate New York.

Months later, the married couple held a more traditional celebration that saw a guest list full of A-listers, including his mom’s new husband at the time, media mogul Rupert Murdoch, whom she wed in March 2016.

Hall and Mick, who share four children, were together for more than 20 years before they split in 1999.

In 2016, while promoting his acting spot on HBO’s Vinyl (which Mick and Martin Scorsese produced), James explained why he broke his motto of remaining mostly private to work on the series, which was canceled after one season.

“Yeah, I’ve always enjoyed anonymity,” he told W magazine at the time. “But it’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to work with Marty. I don’t know anyone who would say no, despite any weird moments I might experience on public transport.”