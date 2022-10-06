Michigan Woman Gets Stuck with $5,200 Water Bill After Buying New Home

Per a 1939 Michigan law, unpaid utility bills are transferred to the new homeowner if not addressed in the closing period

By
Antonia DeBianchi
Antonia DeBianchi headshot
Antonia DeBianchi

Antonia DeBianchi is an Associate Editor, Food & Lifestyle, at PEOPLE. She writes everything from exclusives with Martha Stewart to coverage of TikTok food trends. Before joining PEOPLE, Antonia wrote for the recipe vertical at the Kitchn. She has also freelanced for TODAY Digital, Food52, and Insider. She graduated from Boston University with a degree in Journalism. Antonia enjoys baking and posting food content to Instagram in her free time.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 6, 2022 04:16 PM
Detroit
Photo: Tom Szczerbowski/Getty

A Michigan woman was recently faced with a seriously steep water bill.

According to the Detroit Metro Times, Nicole Geissinger, a 32-year-old physician, got a $5,200 bill from the city of Detroit.

She called the Water and Sewerage Department (DWSD) who told her she received the past owner's bill, which was unpaid, and would face a monthly late fee of over $250 if she did not complete payment, per the outlet.

"I just moved in," Geissinger told Metro Times. "How can I be culpable for it?"

A spokesperson for DWSD told PEOPLE that the bill is correct and the law that upholds it, the Water Lien Act of 1939, has been "in effect for decades."

"This is not a new law. Utility bills lien the property in Michigan if they go unpaid and are transferred to the next owner if not resolved during the closing process. This law has been in effect for decades," the spokesperson said.

"The former owner did not give the Detroit Water & Sewerage Department access to update the water meter for more than 13 months after [sending] notices every month to contact us. They were not being billed for water usage at the property due to a meter issue, which we could not get access to since it's in the property's basement," the representative continued.

He said that even though they were using water every month, it was likely "tampered with" and the city had to reset it "when the new owner gave us access."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

According to records obtained by Metro Times, the past owner was only paying a flat rate service fee. When the new owner moved in, the city repaired the meter, which then accurately showed the previous homeowner's water use.

"Upon that recent access to the water meter, we were able to update the account with the current meter reading," the spokesperson added — this is when the $5,200 water usage was discovered. He continued, "The dispute of the bill is between the previous owner and the current owner, not with the utility."

Nonetheless, Geissinger said it's "unfair" she had to pay the previous owner's water usage and told the local outlet that when the real estate agent checked the title at the closing time, there wasn't an amount to report since the DWSD did not have access.

"I am early, early in my career. I'm a new homeowner," Geissinger said. "But I'm not in a position where I can't pay the bill. There will be a lot of late fees, and it will hurt my credit rating. I'm stuck with a more than $5,000 water bill."

Geissinger spoke with PEOPLE about her next steps — and she says she doesn't "hold the seller culpable" for the predicament.

"My first step is I'm going to contact my U.S. Representative," she says. "I'm thinking about a lawyer at least to consult. I know I can't be the only person that has been in this situation...What I would hope would come out of this is some sort of change."

Related Articles
Kim Kardashian; Dwyane Wade; Sylvester Stallone
Kim Kardashian and Other Celebs Accused of Using Excessive Water Violating Drought Restrictions
Kevin Spacey
A Timeline of Kevin Spacey's Controversies, As He Faces Sexual Assault Trial in New York City
Melinda Gates and Bill Gates speak on stage during The Robin Hood Foundation's 2018 benefit at Jacob Javitz Center on May 14, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Robin Hood)
Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates' Relationship Timeline
Comedian and activist Jon Stewart and activist John Feal speak during a news conference with veterans and their families after the Senate passed the PACT Act August 2, 2022 in Washington, DC. Demonstrators from veterans-rights groups including the Wounded Warrior Project, Burn Pit 360 and the American Legion, have stood outside the Capitol Building in protest calling on the U.S. Senate to pass the PACT Act, a bill to expand health care benefits for veterans exposed to toxic burn pits.
Senate Passes Long-Sought PACT Act to Help Veterans Affected by Burn Pits
Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell
Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra's Relationship Timeline
Olympic Gymnasts Testify
Simone Biles, Aly Raisman Among Victims Suing FBI for $1 Billion Over Larry Nassar Investigation
Nicole Curtis lawsuit
'Rehab Addict' 's Nicole Curtis Files Lawsuit Against City of Detroit Land Bank Over Disputed Home
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner holds images standing in a cage in a courtroom prior to a hearing at the Khimki City Court outside Moscow, Russia, 27 July 2022. Griner, a World Champion player of the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury team was arrested in February at Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport after some hash oil was detected and found in her luggage, for which she now could face a prison sentence of up to ten years. US basketball player Brittney Griner attends hearing on drug charges, Moscow, Russian Federation - 27 Jul 2022
A Timeline of Brittney Griner's Detainment in Russia
Companies That Care
PEOPLE's 100 Companies that Care 2022: Meet the Employers Putting Their Communities First
Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty attend the Marc Jacobs Fall 2020 runway show during New York Fashion Week on February 12, 2020 in New York City.
Who Is Nicki Minaj's Husband? All About Kenneth Petty
Murdaugh Family
Everything to Know About the Murdaugh Family Murders, Including Details of Allegations Against Alex
Mandatory Credit: Photo by TANNEN MAURY/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (13017697o) Law enforcement officers investigate the scene of a mass shooting at a 4th of July celebration and parade in Highland Park, Illinois, USA, 04 July 2022. A gunman opened fire as people gathered to watch a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, killing at least six people and injuring dozens. Highland Park, Illinois, USA 4th of July parade shooting - 04 Jul 2022
At Least 6 Dead After Gunman Opens Fire at July 4 Parade in Highland Park, Illinois
Independent presidential candidate Evan McMullin and his running mate Mindy Finn watch results come in during a election night watch party, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016, in Salt Lake City. Donald Trump's brashness and antics have created widespread backlash among Utah's mostly Mormon electorate, pushing a normally solid Republican state into the tossup category. Trump may still win Utah, where Republicans outnumber Democrats 4-to-1 among 1.4 million active voters, but polls show independent candidate McMullin is threatening to siphon conservative support.
Utah Senate Candidate Evan McMullin Is Trying to Change National Politics. Polls Suggest It's Working
waitress fired
Arkansas Server Says Receiving $4,400 Tip from Big Party Led to Firing from Restaurant
Bad Vegan
The True Story Behind Netflix's New Docuseries 'Bad Vegan'
washing hands
Detroit Will Restore Water to Homes with Unpaid Bills So They Can Wash Hands Amid Coronavirus