Michelle Young & Nayte Olukoya Receive $200K Down Payment for First Home from 'Bachelor Family'

Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya's happily ever after got a little bit closer last night after receiving a life-changing gift on live television.

The fifth-grade teacher turned Season 18 Bachelorette, 28, and the senior account executive, 27, who made their first public appearance as an engaged couple on the After the Final Rose special Tuesday night following the finale of The Bachelorette, were given a special surprise as the season came to a close.

After telling host Kaitlyn Bristowe that he has plans to move to Young's home state of Minnesota "very soon," Austin-based Olukoya shared that the pair have been house hunting already, joking, "The Zillow notifications are crazy!"

That's when Bristowe announced a surprise for the happy couple, saying, "We got you a little something." A man dressed as Santa came out carrying a fully-decorated gingerbread house with a red bow on top, and Bristowe told Young and Olukoya that their gift was under the roof.

"That right there is from us in the Bachelor family," Bristowe said as the couple removed the gingerbread roof and saw a check inside. "And that is a — I'm going to cry — that's a down payment on your first home together."

The pair looked shocked and Young put a hand over her mouth and began to cry as she pulled out the check, looking at her fiancé and exclaiming, "It's $200,000," before they shared a kiss.

Both Young and Olukoya's parents, who were sitting together in the audience, looked on and smiled and clapped as Bristowe, through tears, said, "Congratulations you two, we wish you all the happiness in the world."

On Wednesday morning, after the show aired, Young took to Instagram to share her gratitude for the gift, posting a few photos from the episode and of their surprised faces the moment after receiving the check.

"Last night was a special one for the Young and Olukoya family!" she began the post. "Nayte and I cannot express how grateful we are to have received the incredibly generous gift that we will be using to purchase our first home together! Although this @bacheloretteabc journey has come to an end, we are so excited to bring y'all with us as we start our life together! House warming invites to be sent soon #BachelorNation!"

Young and Olukoya are finally able to go public with their relationship, two months after getting engaged in Mexico, where the final two episodes of Young's season were filmed. (Young sent home runner-up Brandon Jones in the emotional final episode.)

"I fall more in love every day," Young tells PEOPLE of her fiancé. "I was fortunate enough to grow up in a family with a healthy marriage and I thought, I'm not going to give up until I have that. He's my person. And I didn't know I could love at this level."

Olukoya adds: "It's so natural for us to be together. I've never felt the way I feel before. I'm all in!"

From the beginning, "Nayte and I always had an undeniable connection," says Young. "I thought, 'I'm in trouble!' But even when I was falling in love, I wanted to make sure it wasn't infatuation."

Since the engagement, the couple has filled their days with "dancing, singing and goofing around," and serious talks about their future together.

"You can have all these passionate moments but when you get into the real world, are you a person who's going to stick in and hold on and work through things?" Young says. "That's when I truly understood the depth of Nayte. He said love changes, but it doesn't mean you love each other any less."