Michael Jordan's Home Burglarized, 18-Year-Old Illinois Man Arrested and Charged

Police in Highland Park, Illinois, responded to a burglary in progress at a local home on Tuesday; the estate is said to belong to retired NBA legend Michael Jordan

Published on April 6, 2023 09:02 PM
CHARLOTTE, NC - MARCH 1: Michael Jordan attends the game between the Orlando Magic and Charlotte Hornets on March 1, 2023 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Kent Smith/NBAE via Getty Images)
Photo: Kent Smith/NBAE via Getty

Michael Jordan's home was reportedly broken into on Tuesday, and an 18-year-old man was arrested on the scene.

Highland Park, Illinois, police were alerted to a burglary on the 2700 block of Point Drive, the department said in a brief Facebook statement, adding: "Officers are on-scene responding to a burglary in progress." No traffic was affected at the time.

The seven-acre home belongs to the 60-year-old retired NBA legend, according to Fox 32, Lake and McHenry County Scanner and Daily Herald.

The Highland Park Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Raiden Hagedorn | Highland Park police
Highland Park police

Raiden K. Hagedorn, 18, was arrested on the scene as officers arrived just after 4 p.m. local time on Tuesday, Lake and McHenry County Scanner reported. The Lake County Sheriff's Office also responded with canines.

Hagedorn was arrested and later booked at the Highland Park Police Department before being charged with three misdemeanors: one count of criminal trespass to occupied residence and two counts of criminal damage to property, per the outlet.

He has since been released on a recognizance bond, reported Daily Herald. His next court appearance is scheduled for April 20.

Per the Illinois-based newspaper, a second individual, a minor, was also taken into custody. Highland Park Police Deputy Chief William Bonaguidi did not answer any questions about that alleged suspect as he's a juvenile.

Sara Avalos, a communications specialist with the Lake County state's attorney's office, said authorities don't suspect that Hagedorn wanted to take anything from the athlete's home as only a window was damaged.

Jordan initially put the home up for sale for a record-setting $29 million in 2012.

RELATED VIDEO: RHOBH Star Dorit Kemsley Robbed During California Home Invasion: Report

On top of a 32,683-square-foot family house built in 1995 (where the athlete and Juanita Jordan raised their three children while they were married), the property also includes a guest house, 500-bottle wine cellar and custom wood-trimmed cigar parlor.

"It's such a beautiful house," realtor Katherine Chez Malkin of Baird & Warner, which represented the sale, told the Sun-Times. "Every weekend people from all over the world came to see Michael's house."

The next year, the home was never purchased at an auction for the reserve price of $13 million, Daily Herald reported.

Representatives for Jordan did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

