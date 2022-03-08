Michael Jackson's Former Las Vegas Home and Expansive Estate Up for Sale for $9.5 Million
A Las Vegas mansion where Michael Jackson once lived is now on the market.
Listed by The Agency's Zar Zaganeh, the 1-acre estate, which is located seven miles from the Las Vegas strip, is on sale for $9.5 million.
The late King of Pop rented the home for $50,000 a month in 2006 after returning from the Middle East and Ireland and lived there for about a year.
With the home enclosed in an 8-10-foot wall, Jackson was said to be a fan of the privacy the estate provided, per a statement from The Agency shared with PEOPLE.
After purchasing the home in 2010 for $3.1 million, current owners Dong Xue and his wife Jeanette Zhou upgraded the property with a balcony in the 2,500-foot primary suite, bringing the space from 16,000 square feet to 17,000.
The Roman-inspired interior of the home boasts a theater, a ballroom, and an orchestra loft that can be reached via a stunning spiral staircase.
Jackson's touch is still present as a dining room table and sofa that was part of the decor when the 13-time Grammy winner was a resident are still in the home.
The property also features a two-way fireplace, custom chandeliers, an additional kitchen, wet bar, and an office unit.
The exterior touts a pool, spa, tennis court, a sealed outdoor kitchen, and a rooftop deck with impressive views.
The listing comes a little more than a year after Jackson's Neverland ranch in Los Olivas, CA., sold to billionaire Ron Burkle for $22 million in December 2020. Jackson first bought the home in 1987 for $19.5 million and lived there for 15 years.
While there, he added a number of features seemingly inspired by the Peter Pan-like ideology of never growing up: a 50-seat movie theatre, zoo, train, amusement park rides, train and railroad tracks among them.
Following the pop singer's 2005 trial for alleged child molestation, he began to distance himself from the property, putting it on the market in 2015 for $100 million under a new name -- Sycamore Valley Ranch -- and without many of the quirky flourishes that Jackson had installed (theme park rides, for instance, were removed from the property).
After being discounted several times, Burkle, a co-founder of The Yucaipa Companies, a co-owner of the Penguins hockey team and an investor in a slew of big-name tech companies, such as Uber and Airbnb, ultimately purchased the home.