Michael Douglas Narrates Real Estate Video In Hopes of Finding Buyer for $32.4 Million Mansion

Michael Douglas is taking on some voice work for his latest project.

The Oscar winner, 74, can be heard narrating a real estate video about his $32.4 million home on the island of Mallorca in Spain

In the video, which shows footage and photographs from the Wolf of Wall Street star’s seven-building compound called “S’Estaca,” he outlines the history of the estate, which was built in the mid-19th century by Archduke Ludvig Salvator.

“He had fallen in love with Mallorca, so different in every way to the formality of the royal court Vienna,” Douglas says of the Austrian aristocrat, who created the 200-acre property. According to Douglas, Salvator used to invite Empress Cici of Austria to stay at the grounds on his private yacht, and even built a baiting house for her, carving steps into the rocks.

The history of the estate is initially what drew Douglas to it, and when he visited, it was love at first sight.

“When I first saw S’Estaca in 1990, I also fell under its spell and bought the property,” Douglas says. “Many of my friends have stayed at S’Estaca and we have enjoyed wonderful times here together.” Architectural Digest reports some of those famous guests include Tom Cruise, Nicole Kidman, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Jack Nicholson.

The actor, who is married to Catherine Zeta-Jones,49, with whom he shares children, Carys, 16, and Dylan, 18, purchased the home for a reported $3.5 million with his first wife, Diandra Luker. (The pair, who split in 2000, share son Cameron, 40.)

He explains that he has spent 30 years “completely modernizing and redecorating” the estate. It now features five separate apartments with 10 total bedrooms, an olive grove and a vineyard.

The abode is listed for $32.38 million with Florian Hofer of Engel & Vӧlkers. Douglas had previously listed it in 2014 with an asking price of $60 million, according to AD.

“My life has taken a new course, and now it’s time for me to let someone else enjoy the privilege and adventure of S’Estaca,” Douglas says in the video. “Someone who will appreciate the beauty, the privacy and the uninterrupted views. Someone with the vision and the spirit of the creator of S’Estaca, Archduke Ludvig Salvator.”