Michael B. Jordan Can Answer Your Door Thanks to a New Partnership with Ring Doorbells

Michael B. Jordan is ready to be your personal greeter!

The 36-year-old actor, who is reprising his role as Adonis Creed in Creed III (out March 3) and will be making his directorial debut in the film, is bringing his character to life in a new way.

Using the smart doorbell system Ring, fans of PEOPLE's 2020 Sexiest Man Alive can now download pre-recorded responses from the star that will play when someone rings their bell, letting the visitor know they're either away and to leave a message or on their way to answer the door.

"And now, coming all the way from the other side of the house, the undisputed answerer of the door!...they'll be right there," proclaims Jordan in one audio clip.

"Oh hey, yeah, they're training with me, Adonis Creed. I said jab, jab, then uppercut! Leave them a message," he says in another.

The doorbell allows users to see, hear, and speak to visitors at their door directly from their phone, tablet, or computer. It sends the homeowner alerts when motion is detected or when someone presses the doorbell, and it also monitors the home in HD video with infrared night vision.

While this is the first time Jordan has voiced a home monitoring system, it's not the first that the actor has stepped out of his comfort zone.

After signing on as a director for the upcoming film, he shared that "excitement is an understatement" on his Instagram Stories.

Mike Marsland/WireImage

"Directing has always been an aspiration, but the timing had to be right," Jordan added in a statement obtained by THR.

He continued, "Creed III is that moment—a time in my life where I've grown more sure of who I am, holding agency in my own story, maturing personally, growing professionally, and learning from the Greats like Ryan Coogler, most recently Denzel Washington, and other top tier directors I respect. All of which sets the table for this moment."

"This franchise and in particular the themes of Creed III are deeply personal to me," Jordan added. "I look forward to sharing the next chapter of Adonis Creed's story with the same responsibility of being its director and namesake."

Creed III hits theaters March 3.