Michael B. Jordan Lists Los Angeles Home for $13 Million — See Photos Inside

The Black Panther star has put his home on the market

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 10, 2023 09:48 PM
Michael B. Jordan Home for Sale
Photo: Randy Shropshire/Getty, The Luxury Level

Michael B. Jordan is saying goodbye to his Los Angeles home.

The Black Panther star, 35, has listed his home in Encino, California, for nearly $13 million. Bryan Castaneda and Andrew Mortaza of The Agency hold the listing.

The eight-bedroom, ten-bath, four-and-a-half-bathroom home is nestled behind the private gates of the Royal Estates of Encino.

The home, sitting on a lot just over half an acre, features a striking exterior with a black and gray color scheme, a two-car garage, and exterior lighting that ties the hues altogether.

Michael B. Jordan Home for Sale
The Luxury Level

The 12,300-square-foot home features a 20-foot wood-panel front door and grand foyer where guests are greeted by an elegant sphere-like chandelier.

The interior of the home includes soaring ceilings and a wood-colored scheme with complementary black tones.

The kitchen includes dual islands and state-of-the-art appliances, as well as a black marble kitchen bar and fireplace.

The open-floor design complements the white marble wall in the kitchen against its matching top-white cabinets, light-brown flooring, and similarly tan-colored cabinets found throughout the cooking area.

Michael B. Jordan Home for Sale
The Luxury Level

The soaring ceilings are found throughout the home and into the master bedroom, which features a large fireplace, a balcony, and its own seating area.

According to the listing, the home also boasts a soundproof movie theatre, glassed-in wine room, wet-bar, a gym/salon and dipping spa.

The single-family home also includes a two-story guest house and other amenities including an elevator, multiple laundry rooms and an office.

Michael B. Jordan Home for Sale
The Luxury Level

While preparing for the Coach Fall 2021 campaign photo shoot, Jordan spoke to PEOPLE about his experience living in Los Angeles.

"I'm a sweater weather guy, so jackets are my favorite because I love layering up," he told PEOPLE at the time. "I'm from the east coast, so whenever I could throw on a couple layers, I jump at the opportunity. Living in L.A., we don't get too many of those."

Michael B. Jordan Home for Sale
The Luxury Level

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

He added: "It takes me back to my East Coast roots! I just feel comfortable. It's nice and snug...and they fit really well, especially since I started working out. I'll throw on a nice turtleneck and it just fits right."

Related Articles
Bugsy Siegel House for Sale
Historic Beverly Hills Mansion Where Bugsy Siegel Was Murdered Hits the Market for $17 Million
Leslie Jordan Hollywood Home for Sale
See Inside the Only Home Leslie Jordan Has Ever Owned, Listed for $1.8 Million
Mark Wahlberg Slashes Price of $80 Million Beverly Park Mansion — See Inside!
Mark Wahlberg Slashes Price of Beverly Hills Mansion to $80 Million After Months on the Market — See Inside!
Carol Burnett's LA apartment for sale
Carol Burnett Lists Her Los Angeles Apartment for $4.2 Million — See Inside!
Trevor Noah NYC Penthouse for Sale
Trevor Noah Lists His Stunning NYC Penthouse for $12.95 Million — See Inside!
ellen degeneres
Ellen DeGeneres Lists Montecito Cottage for Sale for $6 Million — See Inside!
Gwyneth Paltrow home
Gwyneth Paltrow's Childhood Home Has Hit The Market for $17.5 Million — See Inside!
Stranger Things Creel House for Sale Rome, GA
Vecna's Calling! The Creepy Creel House from 'Stranger Things' Has Hit the Market for $1.5 Million
harry styles
Harry Styles' Former Los Angeles Mansion Listed for $8 Million by a 'Selling Sunset' Star — See Inside!
Adam and Behati Former NYC Loft for Sale
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo's Former NYC Loft Hits the Market for $6.3 Million — See Inside!
Priscilla and Elvis Presley's honeymoon house; ELVIS PRESLEY, PRISCILLA PRESLEY
Elvis and Priscilla Presley's Honeymoon House Hits the Market for $5.6 Million — See Inside!
Britney Spears House for sale
Britney Spears Lists Beachfront Florida Condo for $2 Million — See Inside!
Mariah Carey Atlanta house for sale
Mariah Carey Lists Massive Georgia Mansion for $6.5 Million After Home Was Burglarized in June
Gloria Vanderbilt and Anderson Cooper attend the launch party for "The World Of Gloria Vanderbilt" at the Ralph Lauren Women's Boutique on November 4, 2010 in New York City (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
Gloria Vanderbilt's Former Upper East Side Townhouse Listed for Sale for $12 Million — See Inside
Wiz Khalifa
See Inside Wiz Khalifa's Modern L.A. Home — Now on the Market for $4.5 Million
sonja morgan
'RHONY' 's Sonja Morgan Puts Her Upper East Side Townhouse Back on the Market for $8.75 Million