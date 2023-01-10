Michael B. Jordan Lists Los Angeles Home for $13 Million — See Photos Inside

Michael B. Jordan is saying goodbye to his Los Angeles home.

The Black Panther star, 35, has listed his home in Encino, California, for nearly $13 million. Bryan Castaneda and Andrew Mortaza of The Agency hold the listing.

The eight-bedroom, ten-bath, four-and-a-half-bathroom home is nestled behind the private gates of the Royal Estates of Encino.

The home, sitting on a lot just over half an acre, features a striking exterior with a black and gray color scheme, a two-car garage, and exterior lighting that ties the hues altogether.

The 12,300-square-foot home features a 20-foot wood-panel front door and grand foyer where guests are greeted by an elegant sphere-like chandelier.

The interior of the home includes soaring ceilings and a wood-colored scheme with complementary black tones.

The kitchen includes dual islands and state-of-the-art appliances, as well as a black marble kitchen bar and fireplace.

The open-floor design complements the white marble wall in the kitchen against its matching top-white cabinets, light-brown flooring, and similarly tan-colored cabinets found throughout the cooking area.

The soaring ceilings are found throughout the home and into the master bedroom, which features a large fireplace, a balcony, and its own seating area.

According to the listing, the home also boasts a soundproof movie theatre, glassed-in wine room, wet-bar, a gym/salon and dipping spa.

The single-family home also includes a two-story guest house and other amenities including an elevator, multiple laundry rooms and an office.

While preparing for the Coach Fall 2021 campaign photo shoot, Jordan spoke to PEOPLE about his experience living in Los Angeles.

"I'm a sweater weather guy, so jackets are my favorite because I love layering up," he told PEOPLE at the time. "I'm from the east coast, so whenever I could throw on a couple layers, I jump at the opportunity. Living in L.A., we don't get too many of those."

He added: "It takes me back to my East Coast roots! I just feel comfortable. It's nice and snug...and they fit really well, especially since I started working out. I'll throw on a nice turtleneck and it just fits right."