Former Metallica Bassist Jason Newsted Lists Massive Ranch in 37-Person Montana Town for $4.95 Million

Jason Newsted Lists His Montana Ranch
Hall and Hall. Inset: Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty
Warm Finish
Hall and Hall
Stunning Views
Hall and Hall
Wild Life
Hall and Hall
Massive Master
Hall and Hall
Elevated Access
Hall and Hall
Bright Bathroom
Hall and Hall
Nostalgic Nods
Hall and Hall
Bright at Night
Hall and Hall
1 of 9
Advertisement
1 of 9 Hall and Hall. Inset: Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty
Jason Newsted Lists His Montana Ranch
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement