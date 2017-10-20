Former Metallica Bassist Jason Newsted Lists Massive Ranch in 37-Person Montana Town for $4.95 Million

The mountainside retreat sits on more than 545 acres of land

More
Megan Stein
October 20, 2017 10:12 AM
<p>Former Metallica bassist Jason Newsted is ready for his final tour with his Montana home. The heavy metal musician has listed his &ldquo;<a href="http://hallhall.com/ranches-for-sale/properties/rockin-jn-ranch" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Rockin JN Ranch&rdquo;</a> in the mountain state&rsquo;s town of Sula &mdash; which has a population of just 37, according to listing holder&#8217;s Hall and Hall &mdash; for $4.95 million, a steal when you consider the 360-degree views of the 545+ acres of private land the timber home sits atop.</p>
pinterest
Jason Newsted Lists His Montana Ranch

Former Metallica bassist Jason Newsted is ready for his final tour with his Montana home. The heavy metal musician has listed his “Rockin JN Ranch” in the mountain state’s town of Sula — which has a population of just 37, according to listing holder’s Hall and Hall — for $4.95 million, a steal when you consider the 360-degree views of the 545+ acres of private land the timber home sits atop.

Hall and Hall. Inset: Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty
<p>The 3-bed, 4-bath main structure is over 5,812 square feet and was completed in 2006. In the kitchen, a stainless-steel range hood complements the wood cabinetry and island, which features storage on one end. </p>
pinterest
Warm Finish

The 3-bed, 4-bath main structure is over 5,812 square feet and was completed in 2006. In the kitchen, a stainless-steel range hood complements the wood cabinetry and island, which features storage on one end.

Hall and Hall
<p>Floor-to-ceiling windows look out to the stunning mountain views. The public land on the outskirts of the property is open for hiking, horseback riding or other outdoor activities. </p>
pinterest
Stunning Views

Floor-to-ceiling windows look out to the stunning mountain views. The public land on the outskirts of the property is open for hiking, horseback riding or other outdoor activities.

Hall and Hall
<p>There are more deer, elk and bears per square foot then people, according to the website. Although the town is particularly small, it is located only an hour away from Hamilton, Montana, which carries a census count of 4,674. </p>
pinterest
Wild Life

There are more deer, elk and bears per square foot then people, according to the website. Although the town is particularly small, it is located only an hour away from Hamilton, Montana, which carries a census count of 4,674.

Hall and Hall
<p>High ceilings and wood beams continue into the master suite, which has a walk-in closet and loft above the main sleeping space. </p>
pinterest
Massive Master

High ceilings and wood beams continue into the master suite, which has a walk-in closet and loft above the main sleeping space.

Hall and Hall
<p>A spiral staircase leads to the loft in the master bedroom. Its iron finish adds a masculine touch to the stone floor. </p>
pinterest
Elevated Access

A spiral staircase leads to the loft in the master bedroom. Its iron finish adds a masculine touch to the stone floor.

Hall and Hall
<p>The master bath sports dual vanities, a soaking tub and glass enclosed walk-in shower. </p>
pinterest
Bright Bathroom

The master bath sports dual vanities, a soaking tub and glass enclosed walk-in shower.

Hall and Hall
<p>In an homage to his career, the intricate sunburst design seen here is handcrafted with wood direct from the Gibson guitar factory. </p>
pinterest
Nostalgic Nods

In an homage to his career, the intricate sunburst design seen here is handcrafted with wood direct from the Gibson guitar factory.

Hall and Hall
<p>The stunning estate glows at night when the interiors’ stunning details can take center stage. A fire pit area sits behind the main house, while a small pond containing water for irrigation, an additional “manager’s home” and a shop complex building sit nearby. </p>
pinterest
Bright at Night

The stunning estate glows at night when the interiors’ stunning details can take center stage. A fire pit area sits behind the main house, while a small pond containing water for irrigation, an additional “manager’s home” and a shop complex building sit nearby.

Hall and Hall
1 of 9

Advertisement
1 of 9 Hall and Hall. Inset: Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty

Jason Newsted Lists His Montana Ranch

Former Metallica bassist Jason Newsted is ready for his final tour with his Montana home. The heavy metal musician has listed his “Rockin JN Ranch” in the mountain state’s town of Sula — which has a population of just 37, according to listing holder’s Hall and Hall — for $4.95 million, a steal when you consider the 360-degree views of the 545+ acres of private land the timber home sits atop.

Advertisement
2 of 9 Hall and Hall

Warm Finish

The 3-bed, 4-bath main structure is over 5,812 square feet and was completed in 2006. In the kitchen, a stainless-steel range hood complements the wood cabinetry and island, which features storage on one end.

3 of 9 Hall and Hall

Stunning Views

Floor-to-ceiling windows look out to the stunning mountain views. The public land on the outskirts of the property is open for hiking, horseback riding or other outdoor activities.

Advertisement
4 of 9 Hall and Hall

Wild Life

There are more deer, elk and bears per square foot then people, according to the website. Although the town is particularly small, it is located only an hour away from Hamilton, Montana, which carries a census count of 4,674.

Advertisement
5 of 9 Hall and Hall

Massive Master

High ceilings and wood beams continue into the master suite, which has a walk-in closet and loft above the main sleeping space.

Advertisement
6 of 9 Hall and Hall

Elevated Access

A spiral staircase leads to the loft in the master bedroom. Its iron finish adds a masculine touch to the stone floor.

Advertisement
7 of 9 Hall and Hall

Bright Bathroom

The master bath sports dual vanities, a soaking tub and glass enclosed walk-in shower.

Advertisement
8 of 9 Hall and Hall

Nostalgic Nods

In an homage to his career, the intricate sunburst design seen here is handcrafted with wood direct from the Gibson guitar factory.

Advertisement
9 of 9 Hall and Hall

Bright at Night

The stunning estate glows at night when the interiors’ stunning details can take center stage. A fire pit area sits behind the main house, while a small pond containing water for irrigation, an additional “manager’s home” and a shop complex building sit nearby.

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Get your People daily dose

Subscribe to the daily newsletter for the latest celebrity news.
Sign up Now