Meryl Streep's Waterfront NYC Penthouse Sold for $15.8 Million

Travis Mark for Sotheby’s International Realty

Meryl Streep has officially sold her Manhattan penthouse after almost a year-and-a-half of it being on the market.

The Oscar winner, 70, first listed the nearly 4,000-square-foot apartment with Douglas Elliman back in August 2018 for $24.6 million, and it was recently sold by Sotheby’s International Realty for $15.8 million — almost $10 million less than the asking price.

The bright four-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bath penthouse spans the entire top floor and features gorgeous floor-to-ceiling windows with dazzling views of the Hudson River, Statue of Liberty, and the Chrysler and Empire State Buildings; as well as a 10-foot-wide landscaped wraparound terrace perfect for outdoor entertaining.

Streep and her husband, Don Gummer, bought the condo at River Lofts back in 2006 for $10.13 million, according to Business Insider. The building has housed other celebrities, including Gwyneth Paltrow, who lived in River Lofts for some time.

Image zoom Travis Mark for Sotheby’s International Realty

The media room area includes a built-in wall-mounted television, and can be from the central living area by pocket doors.

Image zoom Travis Mark for Sotheby’s International Realty

Image zoom Travis Mark for Sotheby’s International Realty

Image zoom Travis Mark for Sotheby’s International Realty

Image zoom Travis Mark for Sotheby’s International Realty

Other striking details from the open-concept penthouse include Brazilian hardwood floors, a wood-burning fireplace and an Italian-designed kitchen.

Image zoom Travis Mark for Sotheby’s International Realty

Image zoom Travis Mark for Sotheby’s International Realty

Streep, who is selling the apartment to permanently relocate to California with her husband, has been busy with awards season. She was nominated for a Golden Globe for best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a series, limited series, or motion picture made for television for her role in Big Little Lies.

RELATED: See Inside Shaun White’s $10.995 Million Ocean Front Malibu Home

Image zoom Travis Mark for Sotheby’s International Realty

Image zoom Travis Mark for Sotheby’s International Realty

She’s also making the awards circuit on behalf of her 2019 projects, including Little Women (nominated for multiple Oscars), and Big Little Lies (which was nominated for multiple SAG Awards.