Meryl Streep Lists Her New York City Penthouse for $18.25 Million — See Inside!

If you’ve ever wanted to live like Meryl Streep, now is your chance!

The three-time Oscar-winner has put her New York penthouse up for sale for a cool $18,250,000. The stunning home was previously listed for $24.6 million, according to House Beautiful.

Located in TriBeCa, the impressive home takes up an entire floor of the River Lofts condo building. Thanks to floor-to-ceiling windows, it includes breathtaking views of multiple NYC landmarks, including the Hudson River, New York Harbor, the Statue of Liberty, Freedom Tower and the Chrysler and Empire State Buildings, according to Sotheby’s listing.

The 3,950-square-foot space contains an open-plan living and dining area, kitchen, study and four bedrooms.

And if that’s not enough space for you, the penthouse also comes with access to a 10-foot-wide landscaped terrace that wraps around the home on three sides.

Stylish Brazilian walnut hardwood floors that run throughout the space contrast beautifully with the open, airy design by award-winning Tsao & McKown architects. As you can see, it’s difficult to step into pretty much an area of the home without running into a gorgeous view of the Big Apple.

But the luxury living gets serious in the master suite, which includes two bathrooms and two walk-in closets — maybe one can be used to store your Oscars.

Meryl Streep's penthouse

While it’s hard to imagine ever wanting to leave the opulent oasis, the River Lofts building also boasts a fitness center, a bicycle room, garden, on-site garage and a 24-hour doorman. It’s also mere steps away from restaurants, shops and the Hudson River Park.

As Sotheby’s listing describes, “[T]he home is a delight year-round, from summer days gardening on the terrace to winter evenings by the fire, watching the snow fall.”