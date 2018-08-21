Meryl Streep Lists $24.6 Million N.Y.C. Apartment—See Inside Her Vintage-Style Penthouse

Meryl Streep is letting go of her N.Y.C. digs.
The actress’s 3,944-square-foot Tribeca penthouse sits high above the Hudson River on the 24th floor of River Lofts apartment building, and features a 10-foot-wide outdoor terrace that would possibly even make Miranda Priestley from The Devil Wears Prada jealous.
The four-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bathroom abode is located in a luxury building with a concierge, full-time doorman, courtyard and garage, and the space itself is all laid out on one floor. The lavish apartment is listed for $24.6 million by Jan Hashey and Steve Halprin of Douglas Elliman, who declined PEOPLE’s request for comment on the property.
Residents of the home can enter directly through a secured elevator through a gallery and into a cozy living and dining room. The living space has ample sitting room, with Streep opting to place an L-shaped sofa, two chaise lounges and two sitting chairs in the space.
The actress seemingly shows her home style through art, with eclectic paintings hanging all over the open floor plan, including a camping scene displayed above the modern wood-burning fireplace.
The chic kitchen features modern appliances like a Sub-Zero refrigerator, two Miele ovens, a 6-burner cooktop, a Bosch dishwasher and a dark butcher block island, giving the room extra counter space.
Both West and North water views give the large master suite tons of natural light, and added features include two separate baths, two dressing areas, a massive walk-in closet and a unique sitting area all connected to the room.
In one sitting room in the house, Streep decorated with a pink settee, an old wooden desk and a yellow and pink floral mirror on the wall. In another leading out to the patio, she placed a purple sofa as a statement piece in the room that features built-in bookshelves for her massive collection of reading material.
According to Curbed, the Mamma Mia! actress is headed to the West coast, as she snagged a midcentury modern in Pasadena, California in December 2017.