Meryl Streep Lists $24.6 Million N.Y.C. Apartment—See Inside Her Vintage-Style Penthouse

Meryl Streep is letting go of her N.Y.C. digs.

The actress’s 3,944-square-foot Tribeca penthouse sits high above the Hudson River on the 24th floor of River Lofts apartment building, and features a 10-foot-wide outdoor terrace that would possibly even make Miranda Priestley from The Devil Wears Prada jealous.

The four-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bathroom abode is located in a luxury building with a concierge, full-time doorman, courtyard and garage, and the space itself is all laid out on one floor. The lavish apartment is listed for $24.6 million by Jan Hashey and Steve Halprin of Douglas Elliman, who declined PEOPLE’s request for comment on the property.

RELATED: Richard Nixon’s ‘Western White House’ in California Hits the Market for $63.5 Million

Steve Halprin/Douglas Elliman

Residents of the home can enter directly through a secured elevator through a gallery and into a cozy living and dining room. The living space has ample sitting room, with Streep opting to place an L-shaped sofa, two chaise lounges and two sitting chairs in the space.

WATCH THIS: Meryl Streep Joining ‘Big Little Lies’ Season 2

The actress seemingly shows her home style through art, with eclectic paintings hanging all over the open floor plan, including a camping scene displayed above the modern wood-burning fireplace.

The chic kitchen features modern appliances like a Sub-Zero refrigerator, two Miele ovens, a 6-burner cooktop, a Bosch dishwasher and a dark butcher block island, giving the room extra counter space.

Steve Halprin/Douglas Elliman

Steve Halprin/Douglas Elliman

Both West and North water views give the large master suite tons of natural light, and added features include two separate baths, two dressing areas, a massive walk-in closet and a unique sitting area all connected to the room.

Steve Halprin/Douglas Elliman

Steve Halprin/Douglas Elliman

In one sitting room in the house, Streep decorated with a pink settee, an old wooden desk and a yellow and pink floral mirror on the wall. In another leading out to the patio, she placed a purple sofa as a statement piece in the room that features built-in bookshelves for her massive collection of reading material.

Steve Halprin/Douglas Elliman

Steve Halprin/Douglas Elliman

RELATED: Inside Madonna’s ‘Glamorous’ Former Beverly Hills Estate — Now on the Market for $35 Million

According to Curbed, the Mamma Mia! actress is headed to the West coast, as she snagged a midcentury modern in Pasadena, California in December 2017.