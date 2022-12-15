Shoppers Say This Hilarious Burrito Blanket Is the 'Best Gift' at White Elephant Parties — and It's on Sale

When the holiday season comes around, it's fun to participate in secret Santa and white elephant gift exchanges with friends, co-workers, or family. However, they can also add some unnecessary pressure and stress to an already hectic time of year as you try to find the perfect present. If you're looking for a funny yet practical item for your holiday gift swaps, look no further than a cozy burrito blanket. The Mermaker Burritos Tortillas Blanket.

The Mermaker Burrito Tortilla Blanket is a round-shaped novelty blanket with a tortilla design on both sides and is made from high-quality flannel fabric that won't fade or shrink. There are various sizes available, from 47 to 80 inches wide, so you really can swaddle yourself up like a human burrito curled up on the couch, or use it as a travel blanket, picnic mat, and more.

The throw is available in beige and yellow colors, and according to an Amazon shopper, its appearance is "too realistic," as the blanket "looks, smells, and feels like a real tortilla." The brand recommends washing it before using it on the gentle cycle with cold water and tumble dry on low when needed. Pricing varies by color and size, but you can snag one on sale starting at $27.

amazon

Buy It! Mermaker Burrito Tortilla Blanket, $26.99-$38.99 (orig. $27.99-$49.99); amazon.com

The best-selling blanket has over 49,000 five-star ratings from shoppers who have raved about how this hilarious throw is simply "soft and cozy."One five-star reviewer wrote, "Best gift at the secret Santa. Was a huge hit and will be ordering one for myself." Another shopper who purchased it for a white elephant party said, ''This blanket is so soft," and added, that "everyone kept stealing it. And of course, everyone had to wrap themselves in it for funny pictures."

So, whether you want to upgrade your lounging situation or give a fun holiday gift, the Mermaker Burrito Tortilla Blanket is sure to be a standout choice. Be sure to add one to your cart now if you want it in time for the holiday.

