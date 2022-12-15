Lifestyle Home Shoppers Say This Hilarious Burrito Blanket Is the 'Best Gift' at White Elephant Parties — and It's on Sale It has over 49,000 five-star ratings By Toni Sutton Toni Sutton Website Toni has written in the entertainment and lifestyle space for nearly a decade and has written for multiple online publications, including Readers Digest, The List, and Distractify. Throughout her career as a writer, she has written and reported on various topics, including hard-hitting news, parenting, love and relationships, health, celebrity entertainment, beauty, food and wine, travel, and commerce. Toni studied Journalism at Seattle University where she was on the newspaper and literary magazine staff, writing hard-hitting news, feature articles, and opinion pieces. Additionally, she earned a certificate in copyediting from the University of California San Diego after completing a four-course program. People Editorial Guidelines Published on December 15, 2022 08:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: amazon When the holiday season comes around, it's fun to participate in secret Santa and white elephant gift exchanges with friends, co-workers, or family. However, they can also add some unnecessary pressure and stress to an already hectic time of year as you try to find the perfect present. If you're looking for a funny yet practical item for your holiday gift swaps, look no further than a cozy burrito blanket. The Mermaker Burritos Tortillas Blanket. The Mermaker Burrito Tortilla Blanket is a round-shaped novelty blanket with a tortilla design on both sides and is made from high-quality flannel fabric that won't fade or shrink. There are various sizes available, from 47 to 80 inches wide, so you really can swaddle yourself up like a human burrito curled up on the couch, or use it as a travel blanket, picnic mat, and more. The throw is available in beige and yellow colors, and according to an Amazon shopper, its appearance is "too realistic," as the blanket "looks, smells, and feels like a real tortilla." The brand recommends washing it before using it on the gentle cycle with cold water and tumble dry on low when needed. Pricing varies by color and size, but you can snag one on sale starting at $27. amazon Buy It! Mermaker Burrito Tortilla Blanket, $26.99-$38.99 (orig. $27.99-$49.99); amazon.com Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. The best-selling blanket has over 49,000 five-star ratings from shoppers who have raved about how this hilarious throw is simply "soft and cozy."One five-star reviewer wrote, "Best gift at the secret Santa. Was a huge hit and will be ordering one for myself." Another shopper who purchased it for a white elephant party said, ''This blanket is so soft," and added, that "everyone kept stealing it. And of course, everyone had to wrap themselves in it for funny pictures." So, whether you want to upgrade your lounging situation or give a fun holiday gift, the Mermaker Burrito Tortilla Blanket is sure to be a standout choice. Be sure to add one to your cart now if you want it in time for the holiday. Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Selena Gomez's $6,700 Sweater for the 'SNL' Afterparty Was Peak Cozy Barbiecore Kate Middleton Sparkled in a Sequin Midi Dress in a Classic Holiday Color Whoa! The Robot Vacuum That Has 'Changed' Shoppers' Lives Is on Sale for Under $100 at Amazon Today